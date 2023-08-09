Grant funds up for grabs in Ontario County. Here's who wants a piece of the action

CANANDAIGUA, NY – Canandaigua City Council is backing five projects from community groups seeking first-of-its-kind grants from Ontario County, although it rejected support for a city project.

What has the county now doing its best imitation of Santa Claus during the holiday season?

Funding is available from the county through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The intent is to fund projects that support the development and expansion of arts, cultural, and recreational opportunities from nonprofits, private entities, and municipalities that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. This program is intended to improve the accessibility, availability, and quality of arts, cultural, and recreational facilities available to the people of Ontario County.

A recent web information session indicated 30 unique visitors so there is interest in the program, and the county is hoping to see at least 20 completed applications, according to Deputy County Administrator Alissa Bub. The deadline to apply for grants will be extended to midnight Aug. 18.

"We're so excited about these resources from the federal government and the flexibility to use them in the community so we want as many applicants as possible," Bub said.

A resolution of support from the municipality where a project is proposed is a requirement. More information on projects outside of Canandaigua is expected in the days ahead, but here are some of the projects looking for grant money.

Made in the shade

Further shading visitors from the elements at the Central on Main, above, and Commons Park could lead to more events at both city of Canandaigua locations.

The downtown Business Management Association is seeking funding for shade structures at the Central on Main outdoor dining area and at Commons Park, both of which are city owned.

Investments in both have led to more use, according to Business Improvement District Manager Denise Chaapel. But the only downfall is that visitors are exposed to the sun and wind, and in winter, snow.

Having the structures would enable for both locations to host more events, Chaapel said.

Ghost of Roseland Park

Here's what The Ghost of Roseland could look like on Canandaigua Lake.

A group seeking to place public art on Canandaigua Lake also is seeking funds.

Artist Benji Carr of Cohocton was selected to create a small-scale metal sculpture of the former Roseland Park, which would be erected atop a stanchion, a holdover from the park in Canandaigua Lake. Roseland operated from 1925 until 1985.

The artwork will sport five attractions, all of which would move slowly at the same time, driven by hydraulics and an electric motor. A carousel, Ferris wheel, and other rides, atop a roughly 8-foot base, would call to mind the park, only in miniature.

Other fundraising efforts are underway to help make the project a reality.

Ontario County Historical Society

The organization is seeking funding for a feasibility study of expanding the museum at 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Built in 1914, the Georgian Revival building was designed by famed architect Claude Bragdon and houses all sorts of items from the county's past, including an Abraham Lincoln life mask. The museum also is home to a research library, education programs and exhibits.

Ontario Pathways

The volunteer group is seeking funding for an art project involving three sections along the 25-mile trail that travels through several communities including a portion of Canandaigua.

Up to 30 pieces of art would be placed along the trail and after a time, those artworks would be replaced by other works.

Help with CPR

The Canandaigua Emergency Squad is seeking funding for three Lucas Chest Compression systems that provide continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation compressions. They would be located at recreational areas where ambulance personnel may be limited.

No-go for city park paving

After showing an initial interest in paving the path in Kershaw Park, Canandaigua City Council instead will let it be.

City officials had sought $150,000 to pave paths at Kershaw, Lakefront and Baker parks. The city would have kicked in $37,500.

According to City Manager John Goodwin, each of the parks saw an increase in use during the pandemic years. Paving the paths would not only allow for more use – think bicycles, for example – but also lead to more year-round use, Goodwin said.

Although the idea received support at Council’s finance committee meeting Aug. 1, the full council voted Thursday night against the idea by a 5-3 vote, with one abstention.

The path at Kershaw was meant to be somewhat closer to nature, according to Councilmember Stephen Uebbing.

“I kind of like it the way it is,” Uebbing said

Councilmember Renée Sutton said the work would make the parks more accessible and enjoyable for all seasons.

More about the grant

The county is soliciting grant applications for projects that respond to the negative impacts of COVID-19, involve investment in the arts, cultural activities, or the creation or enhancement of active or passive recreational opportunities, and support the recovery and economic resilience and/or quality of life in Ontario County.

Funds will be provided on a reimbursement basis and an eligible 25% match is required for nonprofit and municipal applicants, and a 50% match is required for business applicants.

Applications and program information are available online at ontariocountyny.gov/communitygrant.

