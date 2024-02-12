Grant funds to pay for examination of weak spots along Volusia County beaches

Volusia County will be looking for public input soon for a project to strengthen the coastline after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.

The Volusia County Council recently approved hiring Taylor Engineering to conduct a Beach Feasibility Assessment using $462,655 in grant funds from the Florida Department of Environmental Projection, according to the county government.

The feasibility study will look at weak spots along the coast and propose solutions for strengthening the county against storms and erosion. Another component will be a risk assessment focused on the relationship between shoreline changes and seawalls, buildings and other structures.

Taylor Engineering and county officials plan to host meetings this summer and open a digital survey to get feedback from the public about how to manage the beaches.

"It's vital that residents actively participate, as the success of this feasibility study hinges on community input," Volusia County Coastal Division Director Jessica Fentress said in a prepared statement. "Together, we will create a resilient coastal strategy that balances environmental concerns with the needs of each coastal community."

The feasibility study will look at historical information on shoreline trends, erosion and accretion; and characteristics of sand in different communities.

The study will look at a variety of changes to improve the coast, such as "groins, breakwaters, seawalls, and ecological solutions such as submerged artificial reefs, beach nourishment, and dune enhancements," according to the county.

As part of the work, Taylor Engineering will recommend a plan for managing each part of the county's coastline. The plan will play an important role in helping the county get funding for beach improvements.

People can find information about sand placement projects at volusia.org/sandprojects.

