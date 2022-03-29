Grant funds Snead State scholarship program to help women gain career skills training

Snead State Community College in Boaz has received a $50,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Greater Birmingham to serve women within Marshall County and surrounding areas.

The grant, announced in a news release from the college, will fund scholarships for career skills training for up to 15 women who meet the eligibility requirements.

Students receiving one of the scholarships will have access to comprehensive career coaching services. They also will have the chance to earn credentials needed in the manufacturing industry, such as Certified Production Technician, OSHA 10 Hour General Industry, NC 3 Precision Measurement, National Career Readiness and Alabama Certified Worker.

Training in soft skills, digital and financial literacy and parenting workshops are planned.

Childcare and transportation assistance will be available as needed, according to the release.

“Our goal is to provide training for women to succeed in the workplace as well as equip them with the skills they need to be career ready,” said Teresa Walker, Snead’s director of workforce development. “We’ll work closely with our community partners to identify participants for the training and our industry partners to assist with job placement.”

Classes begin on May 16. For more information or to apply for the scholarships, contact Snead State’s Workforce Development office at 256-840-4152 or cherri.barnard@snead.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Women's Foundation funds Snead scholarship