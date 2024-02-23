Grant, Hardy men indicted on federal firearms charges

Feb. 23—ELKINS, W.Va. — Two men have been charged with federal firearms violations in federal court.

Wesley Shane Haggerty, 35, of Cabins, was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Haggerty was previously convicted of multiple domestic violence, burglary and drug charges, prohibiting him from having firearms. He was arrested in Pendleton County and found in possession of a .25-caliber pistol.

James Douglas Lambert, 35, of Moorefield, was indicted for unlawful possession of firearms. According to the indictment, Lambert is prohibited from having firearms because he was previously convicted of breaking and entering, escape and domestic battery in Grant and Hardy counties. Lambert possessed seven firearms at a residence in Grant County, officials said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the cases.