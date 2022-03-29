Grant will help Etowah Sheriff's Office, other agencies get phone, digital data in probes

More and more, digital data is playing a role in criminal investigations. Cellphones are tracked to narrow in on a person's location at a particular time; illegal images often are found on them; and text messages between parties can be integral parts of an investigation.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office recently got a big assist in dealing with digital data and devices when the governor's office announced a $14,991 grant, given to the Etowah County Commission, for the office to launch a self-sustainable Digital Forensics Center.

The grant will allow the sheriff's office to get equipment needed to pull information from cellphones when needed during an investigation.

While the center will be a part of the Etowah sheriff's office, the governor's office said its services will be available to surrounding agencies to help extract and analyze cellphone information in criminal investigations.

Sheriff Jonathon Horton said his office applied for the grant after seeing a jump in criminal cases where such equipment will be a vital asset to the bringing a case to prosecution.

It will speed up digital processing, plus being able to do that work locally will help with chain of custody — eliminating extraneous links in access to a device from the time it's taken into evidence to the time it's shown to a jury in court.

"Today, it is rare to see crime that doesn’t involve digital evidence such as cellular devices or computers," Horton said.

A local digital forensics center also will help state authorities. Horton said the Etowah sheriff's office partners with ALEA's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators have received 13 cyber tips form ICAC, and out of investigations into those 13 tips, the office has made 11 arrests.

"This equipment will help further more investigations like these," he said, adding that it will be available to all law enforcement agencies in the county if they need data or information from cellphones.

The equipment will help bring investigations to a conclusion quicker, Horton said, which can either help clear someone's name or get an offender off the street.

The sheriff's office has a certified investigator with the credentials to operate the equipment that will be purchased with this grant money, Horton said, as the department pursues its goal of adapting to digital forensics.

The governor's office announced five law enforcement grants totaling $101,025, for departments to purchase new or update existing equipment.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. Additional grants to other police and sheriff’s departments will be awarded once applications are processed and reviewed.

“New equipment can help police officers and sheriffs’ deputies be better prepared for what they may face on any given day as they work to protect and serve our communities,” Ivey said.

Other grants announced were:

• City of Greenville in Butler County: $24,000 to replace old electronic stun guns used by the Greenville Police Department

• City of Butler in Choctaw County: $14,034 to purchase dash-mounted video cameras for Butler Police Department patrol vehicles

• Town of Maplesville in Chilton County: $24,000 to purchase and install three automated license plate readers for the Maplesville Police Department, to allow law enforcement agencies to compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars or cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal activity

• City of Tarrant in Jefferson County: $24,000 to purchase digital tablets, printers and mounting brackets for five patrol vehicles used by the Tarrant Police Department to enable the department to manage patrol routes more effectively

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA support the efforts of these municipalities and counties to assist their officers and deputies in serving and protecting their communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: ECSO: Grant will help get digital information faster in investigations