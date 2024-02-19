Grant will help provide housing for domestic and sexual violence victims

Feb. 19—A grant from a private foundation will help provide shelter for southern Indiana victims of sexual and domestic violence.

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation has awarded a grant to Hope's Voice.

"We received a grant for $10,000 to help with our transitional housing program," said Catherine Bush, outreach and volunteer manager for Hope's Voice. "We will be using that money to pay rental assistance for some of the homes we have for transitional housing and will also help pay for utilities for those houses and we will spend some for the furnishings needed in the homes."

Hope's Voice assists nearly 300 survivors of domestic and sexual abuse each year in Daviess and Knox counties. Officials say that one of the biggest needs for the victims is temporary housing.

"The great thing about this grant is that it will pay rent for houses where we can put victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It gives them a safe place to go for 30 days while we work on other housing options," said Hope's Voice Case Manager Misty McNeely. "It gives them time to get their feet planted and reestablished. It also keeps them out of shelters."

"It keeps them in a house or apartment which is much better for families that have children. They can relax and just work on what they need to work on," said Bush.

Officials say housing insecurity has been a growing problem for victims in the area and that this grant should make a difference.

"There absolutely is a real need for this. Since we started this program almost two years ago, we have not had an empty unit," said McNeely. "It has been non-stop. We keep them full. We have families constantly rotating in and out. It is a constant flow."

Currently, Hope's Voice has two units that they use for emergency housing in Vincennes. They are currently searching for a similar place in Washington. Officials point out that often violence victims in Daviess County wind up in the temporary housing in Knox County.

The Perdue grant is expected to help keep Hope's Voice housing operations going for at least one year. The organization is always looking for more volunteers and donations.

"We can always use some 'gently used' items for the house; dishes, cups and stuff to help keep it furnished. We are always taking donations," said Bush. "We are always happy to talk with someone who is willing to get involved in the cause."

People looking to get involved can contact Hope's Voice at 812-886-4470. That is the same number that people in need of services can call.

The organization also has a hotline available 24 hours per day, seven days a week for victims of domestic and sexual violence. That number is 812-899-4673.