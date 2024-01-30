Grant to help Illinois grocers buy energy-efficient equipment launches

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Independent grocers soon can get more energy-efficient equipment thanks to the State of Illinois.

Last year, Governor J.B. Pritzker passed the Illinois Grocery Initiative. The first part of the law is the Equipment Upgrades Program to replace old and outdated equipment to save independent grocers from expensive repairs. Applications for the $3.5 million program opened last week.

“Local grocery stores are the backbone of food-secure and healthy communities, and investing in upgrades for these local pillars grants them the stability needed to continue serving local needs and ensuring access to fresh food,” Governor Pritzker said. “This grant program will help offset energy costs and form a greener infrastructure, a win-win that makes our state stronger and battles food deserts in the communities most at-risk.”

State Senator Doris Turner is encouraging the independent grocers in her area to apply to help them save on business costs.

“By boosting economic development in areas that need it, we will be able to successfully combat food insecurity,” Turner (D-Springfield) said. “This funding will help local grocers to get fresh food for their communities.”

The options of equipment that can be covered by the grant include heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment; refrigeration units and freezers; lighting systems; and other systems providing significant energy savings.

Applicants can get between $25,000 and $250,000 with a 1:3 match required for the grant.

To qualify for the funding, grocers must be independently-owned with fewer than 500 employees and no more than four grocery stores. Grocery stores located in food deserts as defined by the USDA will be given priority.

“We must do everything in our power to eliminate the food deserts across our state,” Turner said in a release. “Through these grants, local grocers will be able to maintain residents’ access to fresh food.”

The application for the funding closes on March 25. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Oppurtunity is hosting webinars to help answer questions and fill out the application on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

More information about the Illinois Grocery Initiative can be found on DCEO’s website.

