Grant will help more elementary, middle-schoolers learn at Hope College this summer

HOLLAND — A pair of programs at Hope College serving elementary and middle school students will again have expanded participation this summer, thanks to a state grant.

The college's "Children’s After School Achievement" and "Step Up" programs received a grant of $87,000 from the Michigan Department of Education’s Out-of-School Time Initiative. The funds will allow Hope to continue enhanced services that started last summer through a similar grant.

“The CASA and Step Up summer sessions complement a student’s academic-year learning, with subject areas including math, literacy and science, as well as provide individualized attention and personal enrichment and well-being to help offset ‘summer slide’ and prepare them for the year ahead,” Kate Lozon, who directs CASA and Step Up, said.

“Our programs are made possible by generous contributions from community partners, and we are grateful that we can extend their impact."

CASA serves students in grades 1-5, while Step Up is for students in grades 6-8. The programs — along with Hope College's TRIO Upward Bound, which serves high school students — focus on enhancing academic achievement. Each program runs throughout the school year in addition to summer programming.

“Other than CASA, Step Up and Upward Bound, there are no other cost-free programs in Holland that work directly with the schools to provide consistent year-round, need-based tutoring in academic classes for students in grades 1-12; offer an academically focused summer program; and transport students to and from the program daily,” Lozon said.

Established in 1987, CASA provides academic and cultural enrichment for underrepresented students.

Summer sessions include three or four classes meeting four times a week for six weeks, led by a certified teacher. They include instruction on math, reading and writing, as well as summer science camps through ExploreHope and a trip to Critter Barn.

This year’s grant will allow the program to expand from 40 to 60 students, Hope said.

Step Up, started in 2010, provides academic support and mentoring to underrepresented middle-schoolers. The grant received this year will allow the program to maintain last year’s program expansion, which tripled its capacity and duration.

Step Up’s summer program will serve 32 students over six weeks. Prior to the state grants, it served 10 students and lasted two weeks. Students in the program will have hands-on learning opportunities with weekly themes, such as ecology, art and design, dissection, roller coaster science and chemistry.

Participants for both CASA and Step Up come from Holland, West Ottawa, Corpus Christi Catholic School and Eagle Crest Charter Academy.

