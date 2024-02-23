Grant helps with post-tornado recovery, assist vulnerable population

GAYLORD — Just as the coronavirus pandemic was coming to an end in 2022, a tornado on May 20 tore through Gaylord — further complicating many lives in the area.

To better coordinate community response efforts from social service agencies and nonprofit organizations, the Otsego County United Way and the Otsego Community Foundation oversaw the hiring of a START (Services, Tools, Assistance, Resources, Talents) Navigator.

The navigator, Melissa McDonnell, works out of the Otsego County United Way (OCUW) building. Noting how well that initiative has worked, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund last year awarded a $90,000 grant for a two-year period to continue the organizational strength that was built up during those trying times.

"We wrote this grant post-tornado because we all worked really well together in a crisis and we want to continue that work," said Erin Mann, the disaster recovery coordinator for Gaylord Long Term Recovery Group.

She added the group wanted a touch point at United Way because it is a community resource.

Mann said McDonnell and others are not just serving those who were affected by the tornado.

"We are serving any vulnerable person that needs help — especially when they have fallen on hard times," Mann said. "Melissa is there to guide them and she is helping tornado survivors right now, but we are transitioning out of that into a more preparedness phase."

McDonnell can be reached by phone at (989) 732-8929 or email her at melissa@otsegounitedway.org.

Mann said McDonnell and others are wrapping up some projects that should take care of the remaining tornado survivors. One project involves a partnership among Gaylord Long Term Recovery OCUW, Otsego Community Foundation and Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a survivor that was left paralyzed by their injuries from the tornado.

"We also have another survivor family that is finishing up rebuilding their new home," said Mann.

One of the main initiatives of this project was to create organized collaborations with human service agencies throughout Otsego County. On Jan. 17, 56 cross-sector leaders came together to begin this work and were able to develop a draft strategic vision. The draft included the values and long term purpose of the group. Some of these higher ideas include thriving residents; healthy living conditions; available and accessible services and supports; and foundation for effective collaboration.

Mann said because the United Way couldn't do a lot of its work during the pandemic, it was able to do direct emergency response. She said she hopes people in the community see the value in the approach and want to invest back into it in the future as well.

"When the tornado happened, the United Way continued in this role of emergency response and there is definitely a need in the community for that," Mann said." We want to make sure there is a touch point for people to turn to when they need help."

