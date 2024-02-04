Grant Hopkins, aka Kansas City radio host and party DJ Groovy Grant, dies at 78

Back when Grant Hopkins, aka DJ Groovy Grant, was starting out in the Kansas City music scene, he wasn’t allowed to walk into an establishment through the front entrance. In this time of segregation, he was sent to the back door.

After a show, he often wasn’t paid the agreed-upon amount, as owners figured they could take advantage of a Black man.

Those insults did not stop Hopkins from doing what he loved. And he made sure to teach that determination to his children.

“The most important thing he taught me was to be a leader,” says his daughter Melinda Hopkins. “Sometimes you may have to go against the grain and be yourself. He taught us to follow our own path to find out what is best for us. “

Her father, a talented saxophonist, built a reputation over the decades as a respected fan favorite in the world of party DJs as well as a host on KKFI-FM (90.1). Hopkins was known for showing up to parks with his portable turntables and transforming any event into a party.

Hopkins died Jan. 2 at the age of 78 due to health complications.

“We’ve been doing well to be expected,” says his daughter. “It just takes time with the process of everything and kind of getting used to him not being around.”

Originally from Kansas City, Kansas, Hopkins graduated from what was then Sumner High School.

Hopkins learned early on that music was more than something to just dance to. He began accumulating equipment at a young age and Groovy Grant became a fixture at clubs, parties and community events. His daughter thinks that the DJ booth was the place her father was most comfortable.

“I think he loved music so much because it was a way of escape, and sometimes music allows people to be free,” she says.

Hopkins was a popular radio personality, hosting the “OG’s Original Hangout” show on KKFI as well as music events like the Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival. He was also an avid photographer.

Remembering her father as a walking encyclopedia of all things music, his daughter will miss having him around as the life of the party and the heart of the family.

“I will miss spending time with him and being with him the most,” says Hopkins, the youngest of his three children. “I think they will remember him for his legacy and the music, and I think the people who knew him will miss him as dearly as we do.”

Grant Hopkins with his three grandsons, Robert, Ronnell and Ricky Hopkins.

His daughter, 55, is thankful her two children could have him in their lives to share his years of knowledge and experiences.

Many friends, family and fans shared messages of grief on social media:

“You will always be loved and remembered Groovy Grant Hopkins.”

“Fly high Old Man, my ‘Groovy Grant’ you taught us so much from Blues to photography.”

“Gonna miss my friend and will be continuing to pray for the family and friends.”

“He was a walking history book. I loved to talk with Groovy. My brother, my friend.”

His daughter says that as much as her father loved music, the one thing he loved more was his family.

“He was a great person who loved everyone,” she says. “He will be missed by many but we will always have the music and the laughter to remember him by.”

Relatives are planning a memorial event with local DJs and musicians in tribute to the life and legacy of her father.

He is remembered by his children, Tonya Griffie, Grant Griffie and Melinda Hopkins, along with a host of cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Other remembrances

Joe Crosby Jr., social worker and father, died Jan. 24. He was 68.

Joe Crosby Jr.

Crosby was born on June 20, 1955, to Louisa and Joe Crosby Sr.

He graduated from what was then Lincoln High School in 1973 and earned a bachelor’s in sociology and religion in 1986 at William Jewell College.

Crosby moved to Philadelphia and became a social worker with The Children’s Choice Foster Care Agency. He was later a case manager, then supervisor of outpatient therapy and behavioral health rehabilitation services, at Northeast Treatment Centers.

He married Aquilla Calloway on Sept. 22, 1990, and the couple had two sons.

Crosby often returned to the Kansas City area to visit friends and family. Though he lived on the East Coast he always considered the metro home.

He is remembered by his wife, Aquilla Crosby; children, Joe Benjamin Crosby III, Hezekiah Daniel Crosby and Jo Ann Crosby Higgins; brother, Melvin Leroy Crosby; and a host of cousins and friends.

Oliver Pleasure, Air Force veteran and business owner, died Jan. 16. He was 85.

Oliver Pleasure

Pleasure was born on March 2, 1938, to Willie and Elizabeth Pleasure in Kansas City. He graduated from R. T. Coles Vocational School and participated in activities such as playing the saxophone and fixing cars.

He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in London as a mechanic. After being honorably discharged, Pleasure worked at his father’s corner store, Willies, on 12th Street and Woodland Avenue.

After the death of his father, Pleasure took over the business and in 1982 he bought additional land on 12th and Park Avenue. There he opened other businesses such as a bar, liquor store and a small grocery store that he operated for the next 38 years.

Pleasure was known as an astute businessman who was always willing to help those in need.

He is remembered by his sister, Tyra Williams; children, Lisa Wright, Terry Pleasure and Donita Collier; along with a host of cousins, grandchildren and friends.