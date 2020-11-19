New Grant Program to Protect Marine & Inland Waterways

Dart Container Corporation partners with UltraTech to provide grants to marinas, local governments

MASON, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marinas and local governments across the US and Canada can stop litter from entering coastal and inland waterways and reduce marine debris thanks to a new grant program sponsored by Dart Container Corporation and UltraTech International, Inc. Dart will provide up to $100,000 in grants for the purchase and installation of UltraTech's patented Ultra-Drain Guard stormwater management products, which prevent litter, oil and sediment from entering waterways via storm drains.

Dart, one of the world's largest food & beverage packaging manufacturers, partnered with UltraTech as part of their sustainability commitments after a pilot project with Ultra-Guard catch basin devices successfully collected an estimated 1,250 lbs. of litter and other contaminants in Southern California.

"Approximately 80 percent of stormwater drains go directly into a body of water without treatment," explained Michael Westerfield, Dart's Director of Recycling. "We were impressed with the success of UltraTech's Drain Guards in stopping litter from entering waterways that we joined forces to help communities that might not have the resources to purchase and install the devices."

As a manufacturer that accepts responsibility for the environmental impacts of our products, Dart has a decades-long record of innovating and investing in sustainability practices that are practical and results-focused to reduce landfill waste, marine debris and litter.

"As part of our comprehensive sustainability commitments that focus on innovation, investment and inspiration, Dart is tackling the marine debris issue through prevention, education and mitigation strategies," stated Westerfield. "Catch-basin devices are a simple, innovative and effective way to stop debris from ending up in our waters."

"We appreciate Dart's inspiring leadership and investment in doing their part to solve the significant problem of litter on our planet," said Mark Shaw, UltraTech's CEO. "Our company is focused on manufacturing practical solutions that protect the environment. We're excited to participate in the grant program to help communities across the US and Canada install our Drain Guards to reduce litter in our streams, rivers, lakes and oceans."

Marinas and local municipalities that want to learn more about the program or submit applications for grants of up to $4,000 per organization should visit UltraTech at www.keepmarinasclean.com or call (904) 292-1611.

About Dart Container Corporation

As a leading manufacturer in the food & beverage packaging industry, our customers around the world count on Dart Container Corporation for thoughtful design, exceptional service and a unique and growing set of products and services that meet their needs. For more than 60 years, Dart has made everyday products for consumers, restaurants, healthcare institutions, grocery stores and other industries rely on Dart's wide array of safe and sanitary packaging for takeout, delivery and other foodservice needs. Dart products reduce the spread of germs and give people the freedom to enjoy their food & drinks, wherever they are.

We accept our responsibility for the environmental effects of that freedom, and have long been the industry leader in taking action on initiatives that reduce or eliminate the impact of our products.

Headquartered in Mason, MI, Dart relies on the skill and dedication of our 13,000-plus employees to operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution centers in four countries. For more information, please visit www.dartcontainer.com.

About UltraTech International, Inc.

UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to save the world from toxic waste by creating the finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories and technologies and the company now features a product line that consists of over 350 unique products designed to keep the world safe and clean.

Focusing intensely on meeting customer needs, UltraTech's ongoing goal is to invent, innovate or develop a better solution. The company has introduced an average of 20 new products per year and their design and development team is credited with over 60 patents. They are industry leaders in spill containment, stormwater management, facility protection, construction compliance and oil spill response and are responsible for bringing many advanced technologies to market.

