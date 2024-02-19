Grant Seafood Festival grows into longest-running in Southeast. Here's 2024 lineup

Love seafood?

Mark this annual event on your calendar since it's coming up fast: The Grant Seafood Festival. Billed as the longest-running seafood festival in the Southeast, the family-oriented festival offers not only plenty of seafood, but also arts and crafts, and live entertainment over two days.

The Grant Seafood Festival has been around a long time. This year marks its 57th event, all operated 100 percent by volunteers. For some families, that participation goes back four generations.

And their time isn't all that they share: Much of the food you'll find is made with homemade recipes, according to Charlie Christenson, president of the Grant Community Center.

When is the Grant Seafood Festival 2024?

The 57th annual Grant Seafood Festival will be held March 2-3.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3.

Where is the Grant Seafood Festival?

The festival is located at 4580 First St., in Grant.

Grant is a small community along the Indian River on Florida's East Coast, about 10 miles south of Melbourne and 65 miles southeast of Orlando. The town started as a small fishing village, Christenson said.

➤ Directions to Grant Seafood Festival

What is the Grant Seafood Festival?

What started 57 years ago as a community fish fry grew to a seafood festival that attracted about 35,000 in 2023.

"We came together for a community fish fry, cookout and the next thing you know there were 400, 500 people waiting to get something to eat. They came from everywhere," Christenson said.

"Fifty years ago, that was a lot to come from the north and south to our little town."

In 2024, the Grant Seafood Festival will offer not only plenty of seafood freshly prepared by the local community, but also live entertainment, more than 100 crafters from across the country, community service exhibits and a book sale by the Grant Library.

Map of Grant Seafood Festival 2024 layout

How much does it cost at the Grant Seafood Festival?

Admission: Free

Parking: Free Park at Valkaria Airport. Shuttles run on continuous loop to festival grounds from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Festival tickets: $1 each in increments of 10. Most items "cost" between one and seven tickets. Purchase tickets at airport parking site March 2-3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cash, credit or debit accepted.



Grant Seafood Festival 2024 live entertainment schedule

Saturday, March 2 schedule

Sunday, March 3 schedule

8:30-9:30 a.m.: George Clark

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Alter Ego

2:30-5 p.m. Landsharks Band (Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show)

Proceeds go to scholarship fund, local projects

Proceeds from the Grant Seafood Festival go toward the Grant Seafood Festival scholarship fund, Grant Community Library, Grant Historical House and the Grant Community Center.

"We've given away $50,000 to $65,000 a year in scholarships" to children in Grant and the surrounding area, Christenson said. Overall, more than $2 million in scholarships have been given out, according to the website.

Are pets and chairs allowed at the Grant Seafood Festival?

Portable camp chairs are allowed, but only those without a canopy top.

No dogs or other pets and animals are allowed at the festival, except for service dogs, which must be wearing a vest or collar.

What else is not permitted at the Grant Seafood Festival?

No coolers, tents — canopies or pop-up tents — or umbrellas are allowed. No overnight parking is permitted.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Grant Seafood Festival 2024: Where is it, ticket prices, entertainment