Grant Shapps bids to become Prime Minister with pledge to boost defence spending

Grant Shapps - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Grant Shapps has launched a bid to become the next Prime Minister with a pledge to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP and rebuild Britain’s Armed Forces.

The Transport Secretary said that he will fund new fighter squadrons and warships by significantly increasing the amount of national wealth dedicated to defence.

Writing for The Telegraph, he added that the UK acts as “Europe’s good cop” and must take more action to “deter aggressors” like Moscow.

He warned that Britain must prepare for “a long period of high-intensity warfare” in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Government has said that defence spending is set to reach 2.3 per cent by the end of this year.

Speaking at last month’s Nato summit in Madrid, Boris Johnson pledged to increase that further to 2.5 per cent by 2030.

Ben Wallace - Reuters/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary who on Saturday announced that he would not run for Prime Minister, has been among those calling for a significant spending boost in light of the renewed threat from Russia.

Mr Shapps said: “Our Armed Forces are superb – professional, courageous, simply the best. But personnel are too few, and cutting-edge equipment too scarce.

“We have too few fighter squadrons, warships and land systems to sustain a long period of high-intensity warfare. And we must prepare for this – exactly to deter aggressors and prevent it happening.

“We must therefore commit to raise UK defence spending to three per cent of GDP for the foreseeable future.”

He added: “Powerful armed forces underline Britain’s indispensability to our European friends. We are Europe’s good cop – the country Putin fears most in his neighbourhood.

“We should be proud of that. It’s what we as a nation do – we step forward to confront the bully, the gangster. Our temperament admits nothing less.”

British Armed Forces Ukraine - Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright

Britain is the second biggest military donor to Ukraine after the US and has contributed £2 billion worth of arms to Kyiv’s defence of its homeland.

However, there have been concerns that without a significant financial injection, it could take years to replace the weapons that have been donated.

There has also been a growing clamour for the Government to reverse plans cuts to the Army that would reduce troop numbers to just 70,000.

General Lord Dannatt, the former Chief of the General Staff, said the move to shed 10,000 more soldiers is “madness” and will leave the UK “woefully short” of manpower.

Conservative MPs including Mark Francois, who sits on the Commons defence select committee, have also called for a rethink and said it would be “bonkers” to go ahead with the cuts.

In his opening leadership pitch, Mr Shapps has also pledged to cut taxes on hard-pressed families if he is chosen as the next Tory leader.

He said there needs to be “fresh direction to tackle the cost of living crisis” centred on putting more money back in people’s pockets.

“This must mean the measured but relentless advance towards lower taxes, starting first with those on lower incomes facing crippling bills for energy and food,” he said.

“Inflation must be beaten and that means tax cuts must be phased in, combined with tight restraints on public spending, which post-Covid is still way too high.”

‘Learning from Singapore to tackle Brexit’

Mr Shapps, who voted for Remain in 2016, has also positioned himself as a candidate who would seize the opportunities of Brexit by slashing EU red tape.

“People mock ‘Singapore-on-Thames’. Well, I am very happy to learn from Singapore and other successful economies,” he wrote.

“We must make a low-tax, low-regulation economy our firm destination, not a hackneyed aspiration. Our corporation tax rate must be the most attractive of all major democratic economies.

“I believe the UK can, with proper stewardship, become the biggest economy in Europe, overtaking Germany, by 2050.

“To do this, we must capitalise fully on our new Brexit freedoms to realise our full national potential. We can’t waste whole areas of the country, consigning them to second-class status.”