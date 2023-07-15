Grant Shapps set to instruct supermarkets to end petrol price hikes

Grant Shapps: ‘I will be calling in the bosses of Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s... to explain themselves...’ - Jessica Taylor/Getty

Supermarkets are set to be instructed to stop hiking fuel prices at the pumps during an industry summit this week.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, will demand retailers such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s take action after drivers paid 6p more for a litre of fuel last year.

A recent Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) report found that supermarkets’ annual fuel margins rose from 4.6p per litre in 2019 to 10.8p last year as they failed to pass on profits amounting to £900 million in extra costs last year.

At the planned meeting this week, which will also be attended by the CMA, the firms will be asked to sign up to a scheme to publish their petrol and diesel rates for drivers to monitor.

Intends to pass legislation

Mr Shapps is expected to tell the summit he intends to pass legislation to enforce the scheme.

He said: “I will be calling in the bosses of Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s – as well as the likes of BP, Shell and Esso – to explain themselves. I want to now hear how they are going to fix this.”

Writing in The Sun, Mr Shapps stated: “I will be telling them to do the right thing and immediately end any attempt to overcharge at the pumps.”

Mr Shapps said the new law would make it easier for motorists to find good deals for their fuel.

“This will pave the way for easy-to-use price comparison apps and websites to help motorists vote with their wheels and find the cheapest pump prices in their area,” he said. “We’ve seen other sectors, like open banking, use these tools to help their customers.”

The CMA report found that Asda and Morrisons had “significantly increased” the amount of profit they made from drivers since private equity takeovers.

Margins move higher

Margins at Asda were three times higher than in 2019, while Morrisons had doubled in that time, the CMA found.

Following publication of the report, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Consumers need to be treated fairly and so we’re empowering drivers to find the best prices possible for their fuel by taking swift steps following the CMA’s recommendations.”

Sarah Cardell, CMA chief executive, said: “Competition at the pump is not working as well as it should be. We need to reignite competition among fuel retailers.”

Asda said it was the cheapest traditional supermarket for both groceries and fuel.

Morrisons insisted its margins remained very low, while Tesco said it was committed to providing competitively priced fuel.

