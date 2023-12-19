Grant Street Bridge now open

Dec. 19—BLUEFIELD — Frigid winds and swirling snow didn't dampen the celebration Monday when a new bridge reopened and restored a city's East End and North Side link to the outside world.

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of the new Grant Street Bridge, a steel and concrete span which replaced the old bridge that was closed in June 2019 after it failed a state safety inspection. This closure and the old bridge's demolition cut off the City of Bluefield's East End and North Side residents from easy access to Princeton Avenue, the downtown and the rest of Mercer County.

Residents had to use a narrow and winding road to do their shopping and commuting. Khadijah Wahid of Wayne Street watched from a vantage point on Princeton Avenue as people gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"I'm happy it's opening," Wahid said, adding that she had to dodge potholes and deer on the long alternate route. "This will take 10 minutes off my trip, so that will help a lot."

Resident Carole Bekono said the new bridge means she can get to church earlier and avoid a long drive around a mountain to get to and from her destinations.

People outside the East End and South Side neighborhoods were also hampered when the old Grant Street Bridge closed, so the new bridge is a welcome development.

"I use this bridge," said Robert Saunders, who lives on College Avenue. "I do a lot of odd jobs on that side of town."

The last parts, which included fencing for the pedestrian walkway, were installed last week.

"I tell you, it feels wonderful to be out here today and get this bridge opened up," West Virginia Department of Highways District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, said as the audience waited for the ceremony to begin. "We've been waiting a long time. Through all the adversity, we finally got it done. Shortly after 1 (p.m.), we'll have it open for travel."

Local officials agreed that the new bridge's opening is a cause for celebration.

"It's great day in Bluefield despite all the snow and weather," Mayor Ron Martin said.

Martin thanks Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, former president of the West Virginia Senate Bill Cole, the Bluefield City Board, Norfolk Southern Railroad and the residents who stood up and refused to accept the idea that the bridge would not being replaced.

"I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to those who exercised their freedom to be heard and worked tirelessly to make sure the voices of our community were not drowned out by the challenges that we faced," Martin told the audience on the new bridge. "The reopening of this bridge is a testament to the power of community, a reminder that we stand together we can overcome any obstacle."

"Since 1941, the Grant Street Bridge had provided safe passage to other areas of our beloved city," said Pamela Jefferies, one of the Bluefield residents who worked to keep the need for a new bridge before the public.

School buses, emergency medical personnel, employees of Norfolk Southern Railroad, other local businesses and area residents depended on the Grant Street Bridge, Jefferies said. The alternative route is a long, winding road which could not replace the bridge.

"When an announcement was made that the bridge was to be closed and demolished, needless to say, we were devastated," she stated, adding. "This is a time when the community came together with prayer, perseverance and protests."

The governor told the residents gathered for the ribbon cutting that they were heard when they repeatedly said that new Grant Street Bridge was needed. Cold wind blew and snow swirled as he addressed the audience.

"I appreciate you staying, I appreciate you being here, and all I can say to you is this: I apologize to you for the past times when nobody heard you. Nobody heard you," Justice said. "That's all there is to it, and at the end of the day, and I say this proudly, and I mean it, I heard you. And I absolutely told you we'd do it. There's no point in talking anymore. I did it. You did it. You did it every single day by absolutely joining together and making your voice be heard. It should have been done a long time ago. God bless each and every one of you. It's done."

