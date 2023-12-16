Grant Street Bridge opening Monday in Bluefield

Dec. 16—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Going shopping, commuting to work and even getting a pizza delivered will get a lot easier this coming Monday for Bluefield's East End and North Side residents when the new Grant Street Bridge opens up for motorists and pedestrians.

The original Grant Street Bridge was constructed in 1941. This aging span connected the city's East End and North Side citizens with Princeton Avenue and downtown Bluefield, but was closed in June 2019 after it failed a state safety inspection. This left the people who used it regularly with only a narrow and winding roadway leading to the outside world.

Taking the long way around is scheduled to end at 1 p.m. Monday when Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E., and local dignitaries come to the Grant Street Bridge and celebrate its opening.

East End and North Side residents started asking for a new bridge as soon as the old one was closed. East End resident Delores French said Friday that the announcement was great news.

"Oh, I think it's wonderful," French said. "It should have been done six months ago, but better late than never. I'm just grateful Jim Justice saw the need to do this. I'm just glad."

Losing the Grant Street Bridge made shopping for groceries and other necessities a challenge. Even getting a pizza delivered was difficult, French stated.

"It's going to help me tremendously," she said. "I have a hard time. I haven't been driving or anything. Now my shopping has been limited to what I've been able to do over the phone."

Willie B. Perry, another East End resident, was watching from his home when the old bridge was demolished and he watched for years while its replacement was being constructed.

"Yes, that's good. Yes," Perry said when he was told about Monday's opening ceremony. "It's been a long time coming and we've been waiting on it."

Residents kept the need for a new bridge before the public by having protests at the site and contacting local and state officials. Perry remembered standing out in bad weather and holding up his sign.

"We started standing out in the cold when it first started," he recalled. "We were the first ones standing out and holding out signs. We had folks up in their eighties standing out with us."

Working to get the Grant Street Bridge replaced helped bring the East End and North Side neighborhoods together, Perry said.

"It was just a whole effort of the East End and the North Side. It was a struggle, but that bridge brought us together," he stated.

Standing on his deck, Perry could see construction equipment arriving and the new bridge's sections start going into place.

As the work progressed, Perry and other residents got to know the construction workers. Sometimes they would take food out to them.

"I had a good relationship with the men and I could go out and talk with them," Perry recalled. "We would feed them. There's hardly a place to eat there. We did stuff like that for good relations."

In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10.5 million in federal, state, and local funding to replace the decaying structure. Highways officials helped reach an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the city of Bluefield, who jointly owned the old bridge.

Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the city of Bluefield and agreed to give the city $500,000 as local match funding for construction, according to the governor's office. The West Virginia Division of Highways agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources.

In the spring of 2021, Brayman Construction Corporation was awarded a contract for $8,097,117.21 to tear down the old bridge and replace it with a brand-new structure. The new bridge, built on the same footprint as the existing span, is 330 feet long.

City Manager Cecil Marson spoke with the bridge's construction crew Friday. Working on installing pedestrian railing, they expected to be finished by Friday evening.

"They had a couple of inspection things this weekend, but yes, they're ready to go. It was a massive process," he said.

Marson said the city appreciated the efforts of the West Virginia Department of Highways, Secretary Wriston, Governor Justice and the city board for helping make the project happen.

"It's a great way to kick off Christmas," he added. "It couldn't be better timing

The city is inviting area residents to join in Monday's grand-opening celebration for the new bridge.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com