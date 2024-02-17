Grant to support crop education meetings

Feb. 17—In support of farmer-led, locally-developed conservation efforts, Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) is awarding 27 Nutrient Stewardship and Pollinator Conservation grants to county farm bureaus across the state for local projects.

The Nutrient Stewardship Grant recipient county farm bureaus and their projects include: Clark, Douglas and Vermillion counties will collaborate with Illini FS to host cover crop education meetings across the counties.

"Illinois' agricultural community is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to protect water quality and preserve our vital pollinator habitats," said Raelynn Parmely, IFB environmental program manager. "IFB is thrilled to support projects at the local level to further research and provide community outreach and educational opportunities to share best practices. We have a great lineup of projects this year including cover crop programs, nutrient stewardship field days, watershed outreach and pollinator seed distribution."

Since 2015, IFB has awarded nearly $1.17 million for more than 150 county Farm Bureau-led nutrient projects. For the third year in a row, IFB also will distribute grants for farmer-focused programs and materials to support pollinators and monarch butterflies.

In 2024, 25 county farm bureaus will collaborate on 18 Nutrient Stewardship Grant projects.

The Nutrient Stewardship Grant program is part of IFB's ongoing commitment to furthering the state's Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy. Projects have focused on four priority areas: education and outreach to farmers, landowners and the public; support for research of best management practices to reduce nutrient loss from agricultural fields; support for farmer implementation efforts across the state; and demonstrating progress toward long-term goals.

The Illinois Farm Bureau is a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation, a national organization of farmers and ranchers. Founded in 1916, IFB is a non-profit, membership organization directed by farmers who join through their county Farm Bureau. IFB has a total membership of more than 364,452 and a farmer membership of 75,959. IFB represents three out of four Illinois farmers.