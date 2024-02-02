New grant supports Sarasota Audubon’s environmental education program for children

A group of Celery Fields Explorers learn bird identification. The Sarasota Audubon Society program for children in grades K-8 includes a variety of outdoor learning activities at the Celery Fields and at the Sarasota Audubon Nature Center.

Celery Fields Explorers, a Sarasota Audubon Society education program for children in grades K-8, recently received a $10,000 grant from the Olga Lee Fund for Global Conservation and Women Entrepreneurship at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Led by Around the Bend Nature Tours, Celery Fields Explorers involves a variety of outdoor learning activities at the Celery Fields and at the Sarasota Audubon Nature Center. The grant will help to cover the cost of transportation as well as the education classes for more than 900 area students.

“For some children, it will be their first time at the Celery Fields, learning about our native birds and wildlife,” said Jeanne Dubi, president of Sarasota Audubon. “We are immensely grateful to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation for their support of this important program.”

Around the Bend Nature Tours is a Southwest Florida-based environmental education and eco-tour provider. Professional guides provide nature experiences, including private excursions, for schools and families at parks and preserves in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Exploring birds, wildlife, and plants

Celery Fields Explorers learn about the diversity of birds, wildlife, and plant species in a wetland habitat while learning about the importance of the Celery Fields as a stormwater filtering facility and birding hotspot. Founded in 2013, more than 5,000 students have participated in the program.

Celery Fields Explorers learn about the diversity of birds, wildlife, and plant species. Founded in 2013, more than 5,000 students have participated in the program.

“The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is proud to support the Celery Fields Explorers program that enriches students from all backgrounds with important outdoor, educational experiences," Gulf Coast president Phillip Lanham said. "We support investing in our environment to offer a brighter future for all, including our students, and we applaud Sarasota Audubon and Around the Bend Nature Tours for facilitating this program.”

To find out more about the Celery Fields program and see student work from previous years, including poems, drawings and letters, visit sarasotaaudubon.org/explorer-program.Sarasota Audubon is dedicated to the protection, conservation, and enjoyment of birds, wildlife, and the environment in Sarasota. Using a combination of science and education, Sarasota Audubon conserves and restores natural ecosystems, focusing on birds, other wildlife, and their habitats for the benefit of humanity and the earth’s biological diversity.

For more information, visit sarasotaaudubon.org.

Around the Bend Nature Tours also provides weekly nature walks at The Bay Park in Sarasota on Wednesdays at 9 and 10 a.m. For more information, visit aroundbend.com.

Submitted by Suzanne Dameron

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Audubon’s eco program for children gets funding boost