Grant Wahl, American soccer reporter, dies in Qatar after collapsing at the World Cup

International footballing star Cristiano Ronaldo may be moving to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for a record-setting sum, roughly €200 million per season (just over $210 million in U.S. dollars), according to a report by the Madrid newspaper Marca. Ronaldo, 37, who recently parted ways with English club Manchester United (MANU) by mutual agreement after a November interview with media personality Piers Morgan during which the soccer legend criticized teammates and club management, has reportedly been offered a deal to play for Al-Nassr for 2½ years beginning Jan. 1. A yearly salary over $200 million would dwarf previous earnings for any athlete in any sport.