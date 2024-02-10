Grant Williams grew up a Charlotte fan. Now, he wants to build something special in hometown

When Grant Williams was in high school, his local NBA team returned to its original name.

The Charlotte Hornets’ decision to “bring back the buzz” and revert from their identity as the Bobcats excited Williams, a star basketball player at Providence Day. He loved watching Kemba Walker, who’s become a mentor and close friend.

His 15-point performance in Saturday’s 115-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies helped snap Charlotte’s 10-game losing streak. On a night when the Hornets introduced five new acquisitions, they came away victorious for the first time since Jan. 22.

“I always thought it would be at the end of my career, but it’s kind of funny that it happened this way because it allows you to be part of something that can be built around,” a smiling Williams told reporters before Saturday’s game. “You know, new ownership. New team. Bunch of guys who are young and talented. We have a chance to build something special here in the city.”

Williams, along with another local standout in Seth Curry, was acquired by the team for which he grew up cheering in the move that sent forward PJ Washington, along with 2024 and 2025 second-round picks, to the Dallas Mavericks.

At Providence Day, Williams became one of four high school players ever to be named The Charlotte Observer’s All-Observer player of the year in back-to-back seasons. He led the Chargers to the 2016 N.C. Independent Schools state championship over High Point Christian and current Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.

He grew up in the west Charlotte area and, even though he attended high school in a different part of the city, held a basketball camp at West Charlotte High last summer.

“We just have Mr. Curry in the back right there,” Williams said, looking toward longtime Bally Sports Southeast TV analyst Dell Curry. “This is something that, as a kid, you always wanted to play for your hometown team. You always wanted to create something special — here. Because, as a kid, you want to get the same joy that you had at that age.”

Dallas Mavericks Grant Williams and former Providence Day basketball player plays kids one on one at his basketball camp at West Charlotte High School in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, July 21, 2023.

A two-time SEC Player of the Year at Tennessee, Williams was drafted in the first round by the Boston Celtics in 2019. He spent four seasons in Boston, including its 2022 NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors, and was moved to Dallas on a three-team sign-and-trade in July.

Williams, who’s wearing No. 2 for the Hornets, said that was his number on all his earliest basketball teams in Charlotte. He wanted to wear it in Boston — but that No. 2 is retired for legendary coach and executive “Red” Auerbach — and joked he was “too late” in Dallas, as that’s been former Duke player Dereck Lively II’s jersey number.

Feb 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Grant Williams (22) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center.

Williams finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s win. He threw down a dunk during the fourth quarter off an assist from fellow newcomer Vasilije Micic, and kept his arms raised with a smile on his face as the game went into a timeout.

“A lot of joy tonight,” Williams said. “Building the history of the Hornets, and the Bobcats, and everything like that. I feel like I’m gonna be smiling like that every single day. Now I know what Kemba (Walker) was talking about — how much he loved the city, how much he loved to put in here.

“I’m trying to keep that same attitude and mentality. It’s a joy and a blessing to be here, just being able to put this jersey on and really lead the way. Not only was it fun because I dunked it, but also because Miles (Bridges) made a great pass. Everyone around really wanted success; When Brandon (Miller) dunked, I was so happy that he pushed that in transition. I was like, ‘This is going to be a fun basketball team to play on.’”

Williams was one of five Hornets who finished with double-digit scoring totals on a balanced offensive night. Bridges led the way with 25 points, on 11-of-13 shooting.

“The thing is we haven’t even practiced, and you saw the ball movement,” head coach Steve Clifford said. “The two things you want in this league are smart, high-IQ guys — I think we added a bunch of those — and there’s very much a veteran presence that they’re going to bring to our locker room.

“Obviously, Seth (Curry). Grant (Williams) played in the Finals, deep into the playoffs other times. Vasilije (Micic) obviously had a huge career in Europe. And DB (Davis Bertans) is a veteran player — he, too, was in the middle of the biggest run in the game in that third quarter.”

Seth Curry returns to Charlotte

Curry said he was never asked which number he wanted in Charlotte, but rather the Hornets had a No. 30 jersey waiting for him.

The team simply assumed he would want to don the number famously associated with his family. Curry said they were not wrong.

Now 33 and acquired in the PJ Washington deal from Dallas, Curry spoke about how the city of Charlotte was the only place he had lived until he went off to college. After he starred at Charlotte Christian, he played one season at Liberty before transferring to Duke.

“I’m so excited to be here and put on that jersey,” Curry said. “I’ve seen everything from the OG Hornets at the Coliseum, to the Bobcats coming to town, to the Hornets coming back. I kind of know the whole history.”

Curry knocked down a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win, which elicited a roar from the crowd inside Spectrum Center.

Feb 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center.

From Serbia to Charlotte: Vasilije Micic sets career highs in debut

Micic, a 6-foot-3 point guard who represents the Serbian national team, has played professionally overseas and in the NBA since 2010. Drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, he had been with the Thunder organization since 2020.

Saturday, in his 31st NBA game, Micic set a career high with eight assists during the third quarter. His 18 points also were a new career best.

“I believe there are a lot of individual talents, but if you don’t have that much potential individually, you have to find a way to help the team,” Micic said. “I always believe that basketball is beautiful when everybody plays together. I don’t think we are all Steph Curry, or Luka Doncic, or whoever’s the top of the level.”

Micic said the biggest difference in the US game is the “defensive three seconds, which creates a lot of room in the paint and you kind of have to rely on one-on-one defense or some team defense.”

Feb 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans (9) during the pregame warmups against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center.

Four languages and a strong 3-point shooting percentage

Center Davis Bertans is bringing a lot to Charlotte.

The Hornets are the 31-year-old Latvian’s fifth NBA team. A 6-foot-10 big man acquired from Oklahoma City, Bertans has a 41.7 3-point shooting percentage this season.

And he speaks not one, not two, but four languages. Bertans is fluent in Latvian, Russian, Serbian and English.

“It’s not a secret that I can shoot the ball,” said Bertans, who scored nine points on a trio of 3-pointers. “It’s just gonna get back to the things that you can control. It’s the energy and effort. You go out there, some nights you’ll make shots, some nights you’ll miss shots. You can make mistakes on both ends of the floor. But as long as you give effort and energy, you can help the team anyway.”

Feb 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jacob Gilyard (0) defends against Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center.

More point guard depth: Hornets bring in Tre Mann

Mann, a 6-foot-3 first-round pick in 2021 by the Thunder, started at point guard for the Hornets on Saturday.

Acquired as part of Charlotte’s haul in the trade that sent Gordon Hayward to Oklahoma City, the young former Florida Gator provides more backcourt depth. He saw limited action with one of the best teams in the Western Conference and is expected to have a bigger role with the Hornets.

“I’m super excited,” said Mann, who finished with nine points Saturday. “I wasn’t really playing a lot. In the league, you want to play basketball, you love it. A new opportunity here to go out and play basketball. A great opportunity and I’m super excited for it.”