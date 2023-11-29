Grant Wood Elementary parent arrested after threatening school staff while carrying gun

Grant Wood Elementary is seen on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1930 Lakeside Drive in Iowa City, Iowa. The school was briefly placed in HOLD mode on Wednesday morning after a parent threatened school staff. The man was placed in police custody.

A parent allegedly threatened multiple staff members at Iowa City's Grant Wood Elementary while holstering a gun on his hip Wednesday morning, causing a short, school-wide lockdown.

Brandon J. Jones, 31, of Iowa City, was arrested by local police for carrying a weapon on school grounds, a Class D felony, and two counts of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Jones began making threats toward staff in the school's main office around 9 a.m., demanding to speak with the principal about why his son was sent home from school, according to police. Jones allegedly threatened to assault the principal multiple times and then threatened school staff members who tried to intervene.

Jones eventually removed the pistol and its holster from his hip, criminal reports say, and handed both to his significant other, who entered the school with him. Jones allegedly told his partner, "Hold this so I don't do something stupid with it." The woman then exited the building with the weapon.

Jones then allegedly entered the school halls in search of the principal despite staff efforts to contain him. Jones eventually left the school after faculty told him they were calling the police where he retrieved the gun from his partner.

Police say Jones admitted to carrying the gun into the school before handing it to his girlfriend.

Police arrived and found Jones in possession of the firearm. He admitted to knowing it was illegal to possess firearms on school grounds, according to the complaint, but said he did not remember threatening the principal and staff, admitting he "may have in the heat of the moment."

Grant Wood implements "hold" mode

Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner informed parents and other staff of the incident in an email on Wednesday morning, writing that the district was thankful for the response by Grant Wood staff and local police.

The school on the southeast side of town was placed into "HOLD" mode following the threats, meaning interior classroom doors were locked and students and staff were not allowed in the hallways. Exterior doors were also secured.

The district received an all-clear from police to resume classes by mid-morning. All students and staff are safe, Degner said. Grant Wood Elementary will have counselors at the school if students or staff are interested in speaking with someone about this incident, Degner wrote.

Parents were also reminded of their right to pick their students up from school at any time.

