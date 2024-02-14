Grantfork news, Feb. 14 edition

Bald Eagle Sighted in Grantfork

It isn’t often that this area has the opportunity to witness the majesty and beauty of the emblem bird of our nation, but many people driving along Route 160 from the junction of Route 140 to the Grantfork Meat Market have had the pleasure of seeing one of these great birds at a fairly close range.

St. Gertrude Catholic Church

Ash Wednesday will be observed at 5 p.m. with communion and ashes.

St. Gertrude’s committee for the upcoming chicken dinner will hold a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Just Jeans

During the month of February several churches will collect used adult jeans that are still in decent shape.

At the end of the month the jeans collected will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul Parish in St. Louis.

Collection sites in this area are: St. Gertrudes Church in Grantfork, St. Nicholas Church in Pocahontas, and in Highland they may be dropped off at St. Paul Catholic Church, KC Hall or the Police station.

Madison County Hazardous Waste Collection Dates

Call 618-296-5237 for an appointment.

During the month of February, designated items will be accepted on Feb, 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Accepted items may be taken to 249 Old St. Louis Road, Wood River.

Accepting: oil-based paint, pesticides/herbicides, fertilizers and chemicals, cleaning solvents, paint thinners, hobby chemicals, antifreeze, motor oil, old gasoline, pool chemicals, household batteries and anything containing mercury, medicine, lead acid batteries and fluorescent lights.

This is free for Illinois residents but does require an appointment.

Items not accepted: latex paint, tires, electronics, ammunition, agricultural waste, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

Grantfork UCC

Grantfork United Church of Christ will have an Ash Wednesday Worship Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14.