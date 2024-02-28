Grantham: Arrest after man, 96, hit by car in Barrowby Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a 96-year-old man was hit by a car in Grantham, police said.

Officers said the victim was left with serious injuries after being struck in Barrowby Road, close to the junction with Green Hill Road, at about 09:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Police said a black vehicle left the scene.

The force said the arrested man, aged 42, remains in custody.

The road was reopened shortly after 14:30 GMT, police said.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk