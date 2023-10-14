Grantham murder arrest after man found dead in house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found stabbed at a house in a market town.

Emergency services were called to the property on Eton Street in Grantham just after 04:20 BST, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers found a man who was seriously injured with knife wounds and he died at the scene, the force added.

A 37-year-old man who was held on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning.

Detectives have asked for anyone with information to contact police.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk