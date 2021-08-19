Grantham woman charged with DWI after leading cops on high-speed chase, state police say

Aug. 19—A Grantham woman faces drunken driving charges, after state police claim she led them on a chase Wednesday at speeds approaching 90 mph on Interstate 89 in Concord.

State police say around 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Jacob Plourde of Troop D attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Interstate 89 northbound in Concord, for failing to stay within its lane. The vehicle, identified as a black 2016 Mazda CX-5, black, "refused to pull over and a motor vehicle pursuit ensued," state police said in a release.

The pursuit continued on I-89, reaching speeds between 80 and 90 mph, before the Mazda exited I-89 at exit 7, driving on to Route 103 towards Hopkinton, police said. Police ended the pursuit near the Warner/Hopkinton town line due to speed and unsafe driving conditions.

Police located the Mazda a few minutes later in a ditch on the side of Route 103, police said.

The driver, identified as Tracie Anne Plodzik, 54, of Grantham, was taken into custody without incident, according to state police. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Plodzik was charged with driving while intoxicated — subsequent, aggravated DWI, disobeying a

police officer, and lane control. She was bailed on personal recognizance.

Plodzik is scheduled to be arraigned in the 6th Circuit Concord District Court on Sept. 10 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information involving the pursuit is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Plourde at 603-223-4381 or via email at Jacob.J.Plourde@dos.nh.gov.