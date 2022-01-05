Grants Up To $25K Available For Kendall County Small Businesses

OSWEGO, IL — Small businesses in Oswego and throughout Kendall County could be eligible to receive grants up to $25,000.

The Kendall County Board approved $1 million in federal funds that will be distributed to local businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Money from the Kendall County Small Business Grant Program is meant to cover lost revenue between 2019 and 2020, Oswego officials announced Wednesday.

According to the grant's description, businesses have to be located in Kendall County, must be currently operating and have been open in both 2019 and 2020.



"Businesses may not seek a grant for expenses that have already been reimbursed through another assistance program, and businesses must be in good standing with Kendall County," Oswego officials said.

Applications, which are available online, will be open until 4 p.m. on Feb. 23. Questions about the grant can be sent to arpagrants@co.kendall.il.us.

This article originally appeared on the Oswego Patch