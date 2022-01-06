Grants Available For King County Businesses Near COVID Sites

ISSAQUAH, WA — Applications are open for small business mitigation grants, designed to help small businesses that were situated close to King County's COVID-19 isolation and quarantine sites. The first round of grants, valued up to $10,000, will be evaluated by the end of the month, but more will be awarded on an ongoing basis until the funds run out, officials said.

To be eligible, businesses must be located with a half-mile of one of the five locations, open for business in 2019 and 2020, and have fewer than 100 employees.

Here's where the five isolation and quarantine facilities are located:

Business owners can apply for a mitigation grant using an online form. Anyone with further questions can contact King County Emergency Management via email.

