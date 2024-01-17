ANN ARBOR — MI-IMPACT, a newly formed private operating foundation is providing Michigan youth with $50,000.00 in grants to support youth-operated businesses. The Ann Arbor-based business is currently taking applications for Kidpreneur! Grants.

MI-IMPACT projects and programs empower Michigan youth to build stronger communities through innovation, self-improvement, preservation and leadership.

According to the company’s web site, the Kidpreneur! Grants program is open to all Michigan youth aged 10 to 24 interested in building or growing a small youth-run business. There are no demographic requirements for the program – youth from rural, urban and suburban areas can apply. Preference will be given to participants with modest annual income. Participants must live in Michigan full-time.

MI-IMPACT projects and programs empower Michigan youth to build stronger communities through innovation, self-improvement, preservation and leadership. In the spring, the foundation will offer a project in beekeeping.

Youth may apply for Kidpreneur! Grants at mi-impact.org. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted. Future MI-IMPACT programs and projects include: Sewing By Hand (Winter 2024), Beekeepers (Spring 2024), Virtual Book Club (Summer 2024) and Food Preservation – Can, Dry, Freeze! (Fall 2024).

Parents are encouraged to review all terms and requirements for participation before permitting their child to apply. Details for all youth programs and projects can be found by contacting Tiffany@mi-impact.org or call 734-447-0084

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Grants available for youth operated businesses