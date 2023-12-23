Grants awarded to address domestic violence

Dec. 22—LIMA — The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) has announced almost $4 million in grants across the state of Ohio. According to a recent press release, the goal is to combat violence against women. The release also states the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) the grants awarded help government agencies and non-profit organizations address the issue and provide assistance to victims.

Crossroads Crisis Center was awarded $33,204.84 and an additional $7,259.26 for the Domestic Violence Court Advocacy. Crime Victim Services was awarded $35,500 for the Allen County Day One Program.

The Putnam County Prosecutor's Office was awarded $47,129.83 and an additional $8,396.96 for the Putnam County Victims.