Grants awarded to local groups serving crime survivors

Sep. 8—PITTSBURG, Kan. — More than $600,000 in state grants has been awarded to two organizations in Crawford County that provide services for adult and child crime survivors.

The funding comes from state general funds and will go toward counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.

"The services that children's advocacy centers, court-appointed advocates, and domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide are an essential part of survivors getting the justice they deserve," Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement announcing the grants. "These grants ensure communities across Kansas have the resources and services needed to assist crime victims in their time of need."

Safehouse Crisis Center, which serves adult and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking, received $502,319. The organization provides a temporary emergency shelter to those suffering from violence or abuse, counseling, support groups, advocacy and a crisis hotline. Based in Pittsburg, it serves residents in a seven-county area, including Crawford and Cherokee counties.

The Pittsburg-based Children's Advocacy Center received $98,023. The organization is a neutral, child-focused setting where children can be interviewed when there has been an allegation of child abuse — specifically child sexual abuse, but also severe physical abuse and instances where a child may have witnessed a violent act. It also covers a seven-county area in Southeast Kansas.