Grants awarded to restore freshwater mussels in west branch of Susquehanna

Dec. 23—WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) this week announced that a conservation partnership, of which it is a member, has been awarded a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Chesapeake Watershed Investment for Landscape Defense (ChesWILD) grant to restore freshwater mussels to the West Branch Susquehanna River (West Branch).

The grant was awarded to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC). They and the project partners will take a comprehensive approach to mussel and river restoration through research, education, and community outreach.

In addition to WPC and PFBC, partners include the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania at Lock Haven, and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.

"Freshwater mussel communities are absolutely essential to healthy rivers and streams, and these restoration efforts are critical," said Nevin Welte, Pennsylvania's State Malacologist. "This project is an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the West Branch Susquehanna River, with each partner bringing a unique expertise to the table."

Freshwater mussels provide multiple benefits to their surrounding ecosystems but are among the most imperiled groups of native animals in North America. A single mussel can filter up to three gallons of water per day, which is significant to water quality considering tens of thousands of mussels can live in a single mile of river.

Mussels are also an important food source for native fish and other animals including muskrats, otters, and raccoons.

Unfortunately, freshwater mussel populations continue to decline due to habitat loss, pollution, and the introduction of invasive species. Of the 53 species of freshwater mussels that remain in Pennsylvania, 11 are listed as Threatened or Endangered.

Historically, the West Branch watershed contained a thriving mussel community before the introduction of pollution associated with extensive coal mining and logging from the early 1800s through the early 1900s.

Due to enhanced regulation of these industries and conservation efforts by natural resources agencies and their partners, great strides have been made in treating legacy sources of pollution.

Improved water quality in portions of the watershed now supports recreational angling for fish species including Smallmouth Bass, Walleye, and Channel Catfish, which was unheard of as little as 40 years ago.

Beginning in 2024, the ChesWILD grant study will focus on freshwater mussel restoration upstream of the low head dam in the City of Lock Haven, Clinton County.

While mussels are plentiful in the lower West Branch from Lock Haven to the river's confluence with the Susquehanna River, they are absent upstream of the dam. As a barrier to fish passage, the dam prevents natural mussel restoration, which occurs when larval mussels attach themselves to a fish host to disperse and complete their unique life cycle.

For this project, the team will collect mussels to serve as broodstock for hatchery operations using DNR's mobile mussel propagation trailer. This project is a component of a larger investment in mussel restoration DNR is undertaking in the watershed.

"We are incredibly excited to be awarded this grant and to collaborate with these organizations to begin working to restore freshwater mussel populations in the Susquehanna River basin," said Zach Taylor, freshwater mussel propagation biologist with the Maryland DNR. "This funding will allow thousands of individuals to be cultured, stocked, and monitored over the next three years in hopes of restoring this component of the aquatic community."

The public can assist with the project by participating in a mussel tagging event during one of the environmental education days to be held at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania's Lock Haven campus.

There will also be hands-on opportunities for local conservation organizations and schools to participate in mussel-focused classroom programs. Details on these opportunities are currently in development and will be announced at a later date.

North Branch Land Trust

announces Annual Dinner

North Branch Land Trust this week announced its Annual Dinner and Auction to be hosted May 1, 2024, at the Westmoreland Club.

The 2024 Chairs of the organization's fundraiser are Tiffany Maakestad and Stacia Arnaud.

About the chairs

Ellen Ferretti, Executive Director of North Branch Land Trust, says, "As the Land Trust's biggest fundraiser, the Annual Dinner and Auction is a major reason why we can conserve so many important lands and waters throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and why we can increase our community conservation engagement for all ages! It's also a great opportunity for all of us in the community to connect over our love and appreciation for the natural beauty and nature-based outdoor activities so abundant in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Annual Dinner and Auction is a huge undertaking, and we are so grateful to Tiffany Maakestad and Stacia Arnaud for leading as Chairs."

Tiffany Maakestad is a native to the area having attended Bishop Hoban and Wilkes University. After college, she attended Villanova University for her Masters in Counseling and Human Relations.

While living in Philadelphia, Tiffany met her husband, Land Trust Chair, Stephen Maakestad. She and Stephen moved back to NEPA seven years ago and now reside in the Back Mountain with their three girls and two dogs.

Tiffany is the Director of Admission at Wyoming Seminary Lower School and loves to welcome new families relocating to the area.

Stacia Arnaud was born and raised in the Back Mountain and attended Dallas High School. After graduation, she ventured to State College to study finance at Penn State University and followed her career to Philadelphia.

She married her college sweetheart and they started their life together, near both of their families, in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Stacia and Kevin now have two children; Sheldon 10 and Loretta 8.

Stacia enjoys her work as a Commercial Lender with First Keystone Community Bank.

At North Branch Land Trust, she works diligently with the Development Committee all year round.

In addition to the Land Trust, Stacia invests her time with other worthy organizations including the Luzerne Country Youth Aid Panel, Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre, and the Osterhout Free Library.

About the dinner

North Branch Land Trust's Annual Dinner and Auction is their longest-standing and most awaited fundraiser each year. On May 1, 2024, community members and regional conservationists will come together to celebrate the successes of not only North Branch Land Trust, but also the landowners, conservation partners, and supporters who make them possible.

"While growing up in Northeastern Pennsylvania, I always admired the true beauty of our local landscapes." Maakestad says. "Still to this day, I am in awe of the forest outside my family home in Hunlock Creek, especially when it snows. The beauty of Northeastern, PA was a part of the reason we chose to raise our family here. Supporting the North Branch Land Trust and preserving the land for the future of our families and community is tremendously important to me. Northeastern Pennsylvania is home and will forever have a special place in my heart."

There will be plenty of ways to support conservation in Northeastern Pennsylvania at North Branch Land Trust's Annual Dinner and Auction. Auction donors graciously provide gift cards, experiences, antiques, gift baskets, and more — just in time for Mother's Day! Attendees can also look forward to exclusive raffles and wine pull.

Arnaud says, "I am a proud supporter of the North Branch Land Trust. As a mother of two young children, I have a vested interest in what our community will look like for future generations."

This year, the Land Trust will be celebrating historic community successes surrounding the Huntsville and Hanover Reservoirs, as well as bestowing the North Branch Land Trust Community Conservation Partner Award to an important honoree who will be announced in January.

About North Branch Land Trust

North Branch Land Trust conserves lands, waters, and vistas in an eight-county region of Pennsylvania (Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Columbia) in the Upper Lehigh and Susquehanna North Branch Watersheds.

To learn more about the Annual Dinner and Auction or supporting their conservation work in Northeastern Pennsylvania, visit — nblt.org.

