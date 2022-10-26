Grants awarded to victim-focused Southeast Kansas agencies

Oct. 26—Two organizations in Southeast Kansas that support sexual assault victims and survivors have received a portion of $22 million in grants announced Tuesday by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act's victim assistance grant program. According to the governor's office, Victims of Crime Act grants support the emotional, psychological and physical needs of crime victims and survivors through direct services such as court advocacy and criminal justice support, provided by law enforcement agencies and prosecutors' offices; crisis counseling, provided by rape crisis centers and mental health centers; forensic interviews, provided by children's advocacy centers; and shelter, transportation and transitional housing, provided by domestic violence programs.

"Survivors of crime deserve the resources and support they need to overcome trauma, achieve stability and independence, and see justice served," Kelly said in a statement. "This funding goes directly to organizations across the state working to accomplish that mission."

In Crawford County, $344,211 was awarded to the Safehouse Crisis Center, which serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, and offers crisis intervention, emergency shelter, victim advocacy, public education and community awareness, statistical analysis, and involvement in legislative reform.

A total of $87,480 was awarded to the Children's Advocacy Center, which coordinates the efforts of law enforcement, protective services, medical and mental health providers, and family advocates during investigations of child sexual abuse.

The Children's Advocacy Center uses Victims of Crime Act funding primarily for staff salaries, plus some conferences and workshops, mileage reimbursement, supplies, a contracted forensic interviewer, telecommunications and postage, said Whitney Lovell, executive director.

"We apply for this grant yearly, and we did not add any new line items this year," she said in an email to the Globe. "This grant funding allows us to continue to provide services for children and families in Southeast Kansas."