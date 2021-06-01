WHO grants emergency approval to 2nd Chinese COVID vaccine

FILE - In this Friday, May 28, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination session for medical staff who work at private clinics in Caracas, Venezuela. The World Health Organization has issued an emergence use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults aged 18 and over, the second such authorization it has granted to a Chinese company. In a statement on Tuesday, June 1 the U.N. health agency said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, file)
·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac for adults 18 and over, the second such authorization it has granted to a Chinese company.

In a statement Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine. WHO said there were few older adults enrolled in the research, so it could not estimate how effective the vaccine was in people over 60.

“Nevertheless, WHO is not recommending an upper age limit for the vaccine,” the agency said, adding that data collected from Sinovac’s use in other countries “suggest the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect in older persons.”

In April, a study published by a team of scientists in Brazil confirmed a previously reported efficacy rate of over 50% for Sinovac. A real-world study in Chile in April found an efficacy rate of 67%.

Last month, WHO gave the green light to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinopharm. It has also licensed vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

WHO’s authorization means the vaccine can be bought by donors and other U.N. agencies for use in poorer countries, including in the U.N.-backed initiative to distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally known as COVAX. The effort has been slowed considerably after its biggest supplier in India said it would not be able to provide any more vaccines until the end of the year due to the latest surge of new infections now ravaging India.

To date, there is no confirmed deal for Sinovac doses with COVAX.

In May, Europe's drug regulator began an expedited review process for the Sinovac vaccine, but it's unclear when a decision might be made about its possible authorization for the 27-nation bloc.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese vaccines have already been delivered to dozens of countries around the world through bilateral deals, as many nations scrambled to secure supplies after rich countries reserved the vast majority of supplies from Western pharmaceutical makers.

While China has five vaccine shots in use, the majority of its exports abroad come from two companies: Sinopharm and Sinovac. The Chinese vaccines are “inactivated” vaccines, made with killed coronavirus.

Most other COVID-19 vaccines being used around the world, particularly in the West, are made with newer technologies that instead target the “spike” protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident

    Kyrie Irving says banning fans who mistreat NBA players won’t solve the problem. Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden and lead the Nets to victory in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

  • Long lines and confusion as Venezuela begins COVID-19 vaccination

    Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela's inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for vaccines due to U.S. sanctions, but last month announced it had come up with the funds to enter the global COVAX program. The campaign that officially began over the weekend is using vaccines provided by Russia and China.

  • Chile approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for teenagers in race to herd immunity target

    SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chile's public health regulator on Monday approved the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, it said in a statement, as the country races to hit a target of herd immunity by July. The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has already been rolled out in Chile for those 17 and older since emergency approval was granted in December and will now be offered for children aged 12 to 16, the ISP regulator said. The ISP said its decision followed similar authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

  • With recent surge, Uruguay battles to contain coronavirus

    When Rey tested positive his family tried repeatedly to get help from a doctor on the public health care telephone, but they couldn't get one to visit his home. On April 21, a month after his birthday, Rey died of respiratory insufficiency in an ICU in Montevideo, joining more than 3,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in Uruguay since March. It is a sharp turnaround for Uruguay, which for most of 2020 seemed to have the virus under control.

  • Gold Erases Gains With Yields Rising After Factory Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased early gains as bond yields rose after a string of positive economic readings helped spur optimism in the recovery from the pandemic.The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose three basis points, hurting demand for non-interest-bearing bullion.Gold gave up gains after U.S. manufacturing data topped estimates, fueling concern the Federal Reserve might have to consider tighter policy sooner than anticipated. In May, bullion wiped out losses for the year with a 7.8%

  • Bears LB Roquan Smith ranked among NFL’s top players under 25 years old

    Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is among the top players in the NFL under 25 years old.

  • Vietnam says seeking to produce COVID-19 vaccines to supply COVAX

    Vietnam is seeking to buy COVID-19 vaccine production technology and wants to build a plant to supply the COVAX programme, its health ministry said on Tuesday, as the country tries to step up vaccinations to stem a new outbreak of infections. India and South Africa are among developing countries that have been pushing for an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines. "Vietnam would build the plant and would like to receive the patent so it could supply vaccines to COVAX, to other countries as well as to Vietnam," the ministry said in a statement, following a meeting with COVAX representatives overnight.

  • 15 of 18 new COVID cases in Singapore in community

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (1 June) confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,069.

  • Healthier Suns, hurting Lakers make for 1st-round intrigue

    Chris Paul is feeling better and looking much more like the “Point God” that's helped make the Suns one of the NBA's best teams this season. Anthony Davis is hurting and it's unclear if the Lakers star forward will be available for a crucial Game 5 on Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Suns-Lakers series has lived up to the hype as one of the most intriguing matchups of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

  • U.S. concerned at Chinese military presence in Cambodia, urges 'balanced' foreign policy

    PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -The most senior U.S. official to visit Cambodia in years expressed concern on Tuesday about China's military presence there and sought clarification on the demolition of U.S.-funded buildings, the State Department said. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who met veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen, urged Cambodia’s leadership to "maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy, in the best interests of the Cambodian people". Hun Sen, who has ruled for over 35 years, has become increasingly chose to China as the United States has condemned human rights abuses and his demolition of the political opposition.

  • Biden considers two Kennedys for ambassadorships

    Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden is considering naming two Kennedys to represent him abroad: Caroline Kennedy is in line to be U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Vicki Kennedy is on his radar for Western Europe, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: With JFK's daughter and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, Biden would be reaching outside of his pool of core campaign donors. He'd also be putting a spotlight back on America's most famous political dynasty — and honoring a late friend and mentor.Flashback: Biden, who shares the family's Irish Catholic heritage, delivered a eulogy in 2009 for Ted, with whom he served in the Senate for 36 years.He has described Kennedy as a "big brother," and felt a debt of gratitude for Kennedy's defense of his honor amid the plagiarism controversy in Biden's 1988 presidential bid.Details: Vicki, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig and a gun control advocate, got to know Biden through her husband.Caroline served as President Obama’s second ambassador to Japan and is well versed in the issues in the Asia-Pacific region, where the AP first reported she could be heading.The White House declined to comment. People close to the process stressed that nothing is final until the White House sends a formal announcement.Driving the news: Biden was scheduled to make several formal offers to candidates over the holiday weekend, ahead of announcing his first slate of ambassadors as soon as this week.On Friday, he announced Rufus Gifford as his choice to be chief of protocol at the State Department.Administration officials have been vigorous in vetting the first group of political ambassadors, hoping to avoid negative headlines.The intrigue: In addition to political allies like former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden will likely reward longtime friends and aides, in lieu of several donors who raised millions of dollars over Zoom from his campaign.Biden is planning to nominate Cindy McCain as his envoy to the World Food Program in Rome.Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and a former career foreign service officer, is being considered for a European position.Some donors may make the cut:Cynthia Telles, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA, is being considered for Costa Rica. She and her husband, Joe Waz, hosted a fundraiser for Biden in 2019 along with Hollywood luminaries Jeffrey Katzenberg and Rob Reiner.Scott Miller, a former UBS wealth manager and LGBTQ activist, has been discussed for Switzerland. He and his husband, Tim Gill, are prominent philanthropists for LGBTQ causes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law charged after police officer killed in Belize shooting

    Jasmine Hartin is partner of the son of Conservative grandee Lord Ashcroft

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Peru Covid deaths now highest in the world by population after it revises tally

    Peru’s death toll due to Covid-19 increased by over 110,000 after the update

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’