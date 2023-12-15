Grant's Farm seeks more mural submissions for Tiergarten façade

TechCrunch

Grimes is stepping into the toy business with "Grok," a character that she voiced for Curio's new line of screen-free AI plushies. The toy is not affiliated with the AI chatbot backed by Grimes' ex, Elon Musk, which is also named Grok. Musk described xAI's Grok as having a "rebellious streak" and a willingness to answer "spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems."