Grants to fund roof replacement at historic Train Depot in Charlevoix

CHARLEVOIX — Over the last few months, the Charlevoix Historical Society has been awarded several grants that will allow the organization to replace the roof on the historic Train Depot at 305 Chicago Ave.

This project, estimated to cost around $88,000, is the last of a number of major restoration projects at the Depot that have taken place since 2018.

In partnership with the City of Charlevoix, a grant in the amount of $20,000 was received last fall from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office.

This roof project is also supported by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, which awarded a $17,500 Capital Improvement grant; the Charlevoix County Community Foundation, which approved funding of $9,000 within its Geographic Enrichment grant cycle; $7,000 granted by the Great Lakes Energy People Fund; and $4,400 from the Frey Foundation.

The society plans to utilize private donations through its Embrace.Preserve.Cherish. capital campaign to round out the needed funding for the project.

"We are extremely grateful to all of the grantors who are making this project possible," said Denise Fate, former society president and current capital campaign chair and grant manager.

The existing roof was installed on the Depot in 2000, and has held up well, according to the society, but high winds in recent years have caused some of the shingles to blow off.

The upcoming repairs are reported to go out for bid soon, and the historical society expects the work to be completed this summer.

Restoration at the Depot in 2018 included returning the building closer to its 1892 appearance when the first trains arrived in Charlevoix. It was repainted using the exact colors from that period, which were determined through expert paint matching analysis.

The Train Depot has been owned by the historical society since it was donated by Mary and Robert Pew in 1992. It is now used for programs and lectures on local history as well as events, exhibits, experiences and private events. The Depot and its Heritage Gardens are also a popular venue for visitors to the Depot Beach area.

"All of this utilization underscores the importance of maintaining and preserving the historic structure, which is listed on the National and State Registers of Historic Sites," Fate added.

To make a gift to the Embrace.Preserve.Cherish. capital campaign, visit chxhistory.com for information, or c3f.org/Make a Gift, and select the Charlevoix Historical Society Preservation Fund.

For more information, contact the Charlevoix Historical Society at (231) 547-0373 or info@chxhistory.com.

