Grant's Monday Night Forecast
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
The U.S. has been hit with a series of severe storms and hurricanes, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes and destroying millions of dollars worth of infrastructure. While Americans pick up the pieces from the destruction of Hurricane Idalia, a new hurricane, Lee, heads toward the East Coast.
The Storm have won at least 20 games in two of Quinn's three seasons in charge.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The brand's hoodies, crewnecks, mock-necks and tees are sold out everywhere. Here's where to find most sizes still available.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he "put the ball" in Taylor Swift's court and the superstar happily accepted his invite.
DJI’s Mini 4 Pro sets another new benchmark for small drones.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
At this juncture, Toronto and Chicago have been the two possible destinations for Lillard discussed most by league figures. But there are so many other details and scenarios to figure out.
Grab a bottle to try for yourself while it's on sale.
Remember what matters and forget the noise. Here are the top five stories of the week in politics.
Check out our tiers for fantasy hockey goaltenders!
Phil Sellers is still Rutgers’ leading scorer and leading rebounder after a dominant run in the 1970s.
Here's how to use the latest instagram update.
'Hyundai N74' trademark application in Europe might mean a production N Vision 74. Gorgeous hydrogen concept high on enthusiast wish lists.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
President Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky both warned that letting Russia win in Ukraine would embolden other despots. But key figures, including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, weren’t in the audience.
As the anniversary of Kevin Hines's suicide attempt aligns with Suicide Prevention Month, we examine why his story has gone viral for the last 23 years.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
Our review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, including camera testing, battery life, as well as real-world use of the Action button and USB-C.