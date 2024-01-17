Grants open to nonprofits for America's 250th

Jan. 16—LIMA — The city of Lima announced that applications are open for grants to go to nonprofits, education, local government organizations and independent artists and musicians as of Monday, Jan. 15.

The America 250-Ohio Commission will help celebrate the country's 250th anniversary with grants of up to $50,000 and Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, a member of the commission, said that the grants are a great opportunity for the community to get in on the celebration.

Applicants could receive Buckeye Impact Grants for up to $50,000 for projects with a statewide, regional or significant local impact or Trillium Local Activity Grants for up to $5,000 for projects with a "local or community-wide impact."

In the announcement, the city said that the projects can include "exhibitions, commemorative activities, digital and documentary media projects, public events and programs."

Applications will be accepted until March 1.

Only nonprofit organizations located and registered in Ohio are eligible.

For more information, anyone can visit the America 250-Ohio Commission website.