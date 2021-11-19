Grants Pass lawyer arrested on prostitution charge

Nov. 18—A Grants Pass lawyer was arrested on misdemeanor charges accusing him of paying $500 for sex with a woman at a Grants Pass motel.

Devin Norwood Driver, 32, faces a misdemeanor prostitution charge accusing him of paying for sex with a woman between Sunday and Monday, according to documents filed by the Josephine County District Attorney's Office in Josephine County Circuit Court.

Evidence in the prostitution investigation surfaced earlier this week while detectives were investigating an unrelated narcotics case at the same Motel 6 where the alleged encounter occurred, according to a Wednesday evening news release from Grants Pass police.

Video surveillance at the motel allegedly showed Driver, who lives in Grants Pass, leaving a hotel room rented in his name, according to an affidavit filed by Grants Pass police in the case.

The woman involved cooperated with investigators, and allegedly told police that Driver paid her $500 in cash for sex, and she showed police text messages corroborating the meetup and solicitation.

Grants Pass police arrested Driver at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and booked him in the Josephine County Jail on the prostitution charge, according to jail records. He was released the same day after paying a $1,000 bond on $10,000 bail.

Oregon court records show no prior criminal history for Driver.

Driver is a lawyer with the Grants Pass law firm Davis, Freudenberg, Day & Driver, which practices "family law, criminal defense, landlord tenant and general civil litigation," according to the law firm's website.

The firm's page states that Driver is a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley; however, the nonprofit's web page does not list him as a 2021 member of its board of directors.

Oregon State Bar records show that Driver has been a member since September 2015, and he has had no prior disciplinary history or sanctions.

