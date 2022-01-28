Grants Pass man accused of animal sex abuse

Jan. 27—A Grants Pass man was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting an animal and possessing recordings of animals being sexually assaulted, and two dogs were removed from the man's home.

James Alan Ficke, 63, was arrested after police served a search warrant at his home in the 5900 block of Williams Highway, according to a press release issued by Grants Pass police.

Police said they found evidence of sexual assault of an animal and a misdemeanor charge of encouraging sexual assault of an animal.

The release did not specify the alleged abuses, but under Oregon law, the crime of sexual assault of an animal is a Class C felony that applies when an individual uses a live animal or its carcass "for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of a person."

The crime of encouraging sexual assault of an animal is a Class A misdemeanor that alleges Ficke possessed at least one visual recording "of a person engaged in sexual conduct with an animal," and either knew or disregarded the fact that the recording involved an animal's sexual assault.

Ficke was booked in the Josephine County Jail Wednesday and released Thursday on $2,500 bond, jail records show.

Police said they were still investigating the case. Anyone who may have information was asked to call Det. John Lohrfink at 541-450-6260.