Grants Pass man accused of recruiting teen to prostitution, giving her pot

Oct. 6—A Grants Pass man was arrested on a string of child pornography, sex abuse and drug charges accusing him of recruiting a minor he'd met on Snapchat to engage in prostitution, giving her marijuana and having her recruit others her age to perform commercial sex acts.

Daylan James Hunt, 46, of the 6700 block of New Hope Road, is in the Josephine County Jail facing charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree sex abuse, delivering and possessing a marijuana item and unlawfully possessing cocaine stemming from a Grants Pass police investigation that allegedly also turned up an illegal marijuana extract lab at his home.

Hunt allegedly met the teen Sept. 23 via Snapchat and engaged in a relationship that, over the course of six days, culminated with at least two sexual encounters for which Hunt paid the teen in money and marijuana products, according to an affidavit filed by Grants Pass police in Josephine County Circuit Court.

Police seized 11 explicit images and five explicit videos.

The teen told hunt she was 19 when they first met, but prior to sexual contact she'd told Hunt she was in high school living with her parents, "digital evidence and victim statements" determined.

When the teen had a conversation in which she "proposed the possibility" of "being a minor," police say Hunt told her "that it did not matter to him."

In addition to paying the juvenile girl for sexual contact, police say Hunt also encouraged the victim to recruit another "young" female, telling the victim he'd also pay the second female for sex acts.

The victim "actively recruited peers for prostitution," according to police.

Grants Pass police served a search warrant on Hunt's home Wednesday with aid from the multiagency Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team. During the search, police say they found equipment to create the marijuana extract Butane Honey Oil as well as at least 2 grams of cocaine.

Grants Pass police detectives are concerned other minors may have been victimized in this case, and they ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 541-450-6260 and reference case No. 2022-42485.

Further, the police department encourages parents to be aware of their kids' social media use and who is contacting their children online.

