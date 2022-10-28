Grants Pass police name officer who killed resident while searching for a suspect

Oct. 28—A Grants Pass police officer who shot and killed a local resident last month while searching for a suspect was identified Friday as Micaila Miguel, who has been employed with the Grants Pass Police Department since 2018.

On Sept. 19, at 7:55 p.m., Grants Pass police responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. When police arrived, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him, police said in a press release.

During the search, Miguel encountered Mark Barrett Caldwell, 46, on SW Westholm Avenue. Police said Caldwell, who lived in the area, was armed when he was shot by Miguel.

First aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, but he died Sept. 22, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

Police said they are are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled, but have not said what the suspect was suspected of doing.

Police offered no explanation for how or why Miguel killed Caldwell, adding that "no further information will be released at this time."