Grants Pass shooting possibly linked to domestic violence

Jun. 25—A woman was questioned and released following a fatal shooting Saturday in northeast Grants Pass.

Scott Allen Harris, 46, of Grants Pass, was killed early Saturday morning in what may have started as a domestic disturbance, according to a news advisory issued Saturday afternoon by Grants Pass police.

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, a woman called 911 telling dispatchers that she'd shot a man in a parking lot behind a church on Northeast Savage Street, according to police.

Police found Harris dead at the scene, and questioned the shooter.

During the preliminary investigation, police said, they found reason to believe that the gunshot may have been the result of domestic violence, and released the woman involved, who was not named.

Police are still investigating, however, and ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact Grants Pass police at 541-450-6260.