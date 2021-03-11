Grants Pass stabbing suspect arrested

Mar. 11—A 25-year-old man was arrested in Grants Pass for allegedly stabbing an acquaintance more than 15 times Tuesday night, according to a Grants Pass Department of Public Safety news release.

The victim's injuries, though numerous, were described as "non-life threatening," according to the release.

Julian Smith was being held Wednesday in the Josephine County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to jail records. His bail was set at $250,000.

Grants Pass police received a report at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday of a "physical disturbance" at 1295 Willow Lane in Grants Pass, the release said. Five minutes later — while officers were still en route — a dispatcher received a second report, this time pointing to a male with multiple stab wounds outside a home a block away.

Officers responded to both locations and determined the victim, whose identity was not released, had been stabbed during the initial Willow Lane disturbance. An American Medical Response ambulance transported him to Rogue Regional Medical Center for treatment, the release said.

Police detained two people at the Willow Lane location and identified one of them, Smith, as the suspect. The other individual was released.

Police said the victim and Smith, who know each other, had been drinking when an altercation broke out inside the home. Smith allegedly stabbed the male with a fixed-knife blade. The victim was able to walk to a friend's home nearby to call for help.

Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. Smith does not have a criminal history in Oregon, according to court records.