Grantsville residents arrested on drug distribution charges

May 15—OAKLAND — Two Grantsville women remained jailed without bond Monday after they were arrested on warrants charging them with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamines, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Jessica Blair Baker, 37, and Kayla Ashley Holt, 34, were taken into custody Friday when narcotics investigators and assisting law enforcement officers located them on Cassel Ridge Drive in Grantsville.

Both Baker and Holt were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines and related offenses.

In addition, Baker was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, police said.

At the time of the arrests, Baker was reportedly found in possession of fentanyl capsules.

Both women remained jailed Monday at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending a judge's review of a no-bail order set Friday.

The arrests stemmed from a four-month investigation into sale and distribution of methamphetamines and fentanyl in the Grantsville area conducted by narcotics task forces in Garrett and Allegany counties, according to Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers.