Granville Community Foundation receives $190K gift to support growing community

The Granville Community Foundation announced the receipt of a $190,000 bequest by Carolyn Chambers, a devoted Granville citizen who passed away on Dec. 4, 2022.

Chambers, born on June 10, 1935, was a native of Columbus, Ohio, and a graduate of Ohio State University. She was a school teacher before meeting her husband, Bill, in 1962. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Granville where they purchased a historic home and raised their two sons.

In addition to her love of Granville, Chambers and her husband treasured time with family and grandchildren, OSU football and were avid antique collectors. Chambers was a dedicated community servant serving at local elementary schools and the Mother’s Club of Newark. Those who knew Carolyn referred to her as "sunshine," a testament to her great sense of humor and long-time friendships.

Chamber’s gift will grow the Granville Community Foundation’s endowment allowing the foundation to expand grants to the community in the areas of the arts, music, culture, recreation, education and historic preservation. In addition, the bequest will increase the Carl Frazier Memorial Fund, a fund that provides economic relief to Granville residents experiencing financial hardships. Chambers’ foresight and generosity will position Granville as a leader during a time of unprecedented growth in Licking County.

Chambers was survived by her son Christian Thorpe (Heather), grandchildren Lizzie Lund(Dane), Dillon, Will and Grace and daughter-in-law Lisa. In addition to her husband, she waspreceded in death by her son Mason in 2021, parents Edwin and Flora Lane, and her brotherDavid.

For information about making a planned gift to Granville Community Foundation, please contact Jill Young, director of operations, at granvillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com.

Information submitted by the Granville Community Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville Community Foundation given $190K gift to support community