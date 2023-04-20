Granville Exempted Village Schools seeking five-year renewal of income tax on May 2

Signs along Granville's South Main Street advocate voting for Granville Exempted Village Schools' 0.75 income tax renewal levy on the May 2 ballot.

After attempting a permanent renewal in November, Granville Exempted Village Schools is asking voters to only renew the district's income tax levy for five years this spring.

The income tax, which was first passed for five years in 2018, expires Dec. 31. If renewed, the rate would stay the same as the 0.75% that was originally passed, and the income tax would be collected for another five years with the term starting Jan. 1.

The levy taxes all income, including some types of retirement income, such as IRA distributions and pensions. The tax does not affect Social Security benefits, disability and survivor benefits or workers' compensation benefits.

The five-year term before voters on the May 2 ballot was selected by the Granville Board of Education after getting feedback from residents, especially people who opposed renewing the tax permanently. The measure was defeated 57.92% to 42.08% during the Nov. 8 general election.

Superintendent Jeff Brown said the income tax was originally passed to diversify the district's revenue streams.

"We wanted to have the ability to grow revenue because property tax does not grow with inflation," he said. "The proof of concept has shown to be effective, and in order to continue to be on stable financial ground, the district has to have the renewal."

District Treasurer Brittany Treolo said the income tax accounts for about 20% of the district's revenue, which amounts to about $7.5 million this year.

The levy is bringing in more than originally estimated. The district projected that in fiscal year 2021 once the tax was fully phased in that it would collect $5.39 million. The actual revenue in fiscal year 2021 was $5.93 million.

For the following fiscal year, the projection was $5.22 million and actual revenue was $7.19 million, according to information provided by Treolo.

This is because total income increased across district residents, a 18% increase in income from 2019 to 2020 and another 7% increase from 2020 to 2021, Treolo said.

The increase in collections, Treolo said, has increased the district's cash balance. The board adopted a cash balance policy in March, which requires the district to have enough cash to cover operating expenses for a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of 160 days.

Based on the district's last five-year forecast, the district will end the year with 170 days worth of cash, Treolo said. But she added the five-year forecast, which must be submitted to the Ohio Department of Education in May and November every year, could change with the next iteration that will be presented at the May board meeting.

Per the policy, when the district is below or above that range, Treolo said the district administration will present a plan to the board addressing it.

Generally, being below 90 days could mean the district would need to seek new funding through a levy or reducing expenditures. If it's above 160 days, the district could save it for upcoming building projects or annually adjust the property or income tax rate to collect less money, Treolo said.

Treolo said the cash balance is critical because the district's three main revenue streams are currently in flux. Besides the income tax, the other two primary revenue sources are property tax and state funding.

State funding is determined by the Ohio budget, done every two years, that is making it's way through the Ohio legislature and must be approved by June 30. Property tax has typically been a stable source, Treolo said, but the Ohio House is considering legislation known as House Bill 1 that could impact property tax dollars received by local entities, such as schools.

With the uncertainty surrounding district funding, Brown said during the March board meeting that the district won't fill all open positions because of a projected $2 million deficit.

Treolo said if HB 1 were to pass, the district is expected to lose $526,851 over the five-year forecast period.

"When all of your main revenue sources are in question, it's especially important to have a cash balance because if you see a decrease in any one or more of those areas, you have that cash on hand to be able to adapt, maintain your current staff, and, especially given the high growth environment that we're in, being able to add staff at the last minute as enrollments come in," Treolo said.

That exact situation happened last summer when the district had 183 kindergarteners register instead of the projected 146 students. Granville had to hire two additional elementary teachers late in the summer to have enough instructors.

The cash balance also fluctuates because property tax is only received twice a year, Treolo said. She added that the income tax is received quarterly and state funding is given to districts twice a month.

March is one of the high points, Treolo said because the district just received the first half of property taxes. That cash will decrease through the spring and summer until they receive the other half of property taxes.

"That is a bigger issue for districts like ours that are more reliant on property tax and/or income tax versus state funding," she said. "If you're more reliant on state revenue, you actually have a lesser fluctuation in that cash from month to month, but for us it's more significant."

A group called the Granville Common Sense Coalition, which campaigned against the permanent renewal in the fall, is also against the five-year renewal. Coalition President Joe Curry said while the group supports the schools and wants to keep Granville schools great, group members think the 0.75% rate is too high.

Signs at the corner of Weaver Drive and Lancaster Road advocate voting no on Granville Exempted Village Schools' 0.75 income tax renewal levy on the May 2 ballot.

Curry said the coalition has asked the district to consider an earned income tax instead, so seniors are not burdened.

District voters rejected an earned income tax in May 2018 prior to the 0.75% income tax passing later that year.

The coalition, Curry said, has determined that retired Granville residents are not comfortable with the tax.

"They supported it in 2018 because they thought it was temporary. Now that it seems it will renew every five years, they are asking more questions," he said. "Many are surprised to realize that all of their investments and pensions are being taxed."

With businesses continuing to make their homes in Licking County, namely the Intel computer chip facility being built in New Albany, the area will continue to see growth. Brown said the quality of the schools are one of the top reasons people move to Granville, and the district expects to grow as a result.

A study commissioned by the district last year, estimates Granville's enrollment could double by 2050 because of Intel-related growth.

"Given the economic development that is occurring in Licking County, it is prudent for us to be planning for the future of Granville schools related to enrollment and facilities," Brown said.

The levy is on the May 2 ballot. Early voting is ongoing with absentee ballots and early in-person voting.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than May 1. If returning an absentee in person, it must be received by the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. May 2. April 30 is the last day for early in-person voting at the Licking County Board of Elections office, located at 20 S. Second St. in Newark.

