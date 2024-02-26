Granville Historical Society to share history of temperance movement songs

The Granville Historical Society is presenting "Songs of the American Temperance Movement: 1865-1920," in a program on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at Seek-No-Further Cidery.

The program will be presented by Presented by Paul D. Sanders, Professor of Music Education at The Ohio State University-Newark upstairs at the cidery.

Following the turbulent years of the Civil War, the American Temperance Movement resumed its fight to banish liquor from the land, and songs — new and old, borrowed and composed — were called into service. The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and the Anti-Saloon League led the charge, but others joined the crusade with their own temperance songsters and sheet music.

This presentation will focus on just a few of the thousands of songs used by temperance reformers during the period from 1865 to 1920.

In addition to temperance selections by popular songwriters, including Stephen C. Foster, many familiar tunes were borrowed in support of the movement, including "Auld Lang Syne," "Yankee Doodle," and "America."

The program is an offshoot of the Historical Society’s Temperance Exhibit, which will still be featured when the museum re-opens this spring.

Seek-No-Further Cidery is located right behind Park National Bank and the Granville Historical Society Museum downtown.

Information submitted by Granville Historical Society.

