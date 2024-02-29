Granville Land Lab earns recognition from statewide program

The sprawling 100-acre Granville Land Lab was recently dedicated as a WILD School Site by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Granville Land Lab was recently dedicated as a WILD School Site, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The site is the 206th WILD School Site in Ohio and the seventh in Licking County.

The Land Lab at Granville Intermediate School consists of almost 100 acres and is an essential component to students and wildlife alike. Prairies containing more than 30 species of flowering plants and early successional woodlots provide food and shelter for wildlife. Four wetlands and one vernal pool were installed on the property and are managed for migrating waterfowl and wading birds. Nest boxes for bluebirds, wood ducks, kestrels, owls, and bats as well as hawk posts and mallard nesting tubes have been installed throughout the property. Students have documented 176 bird species in the Land Lab.

Every year, hundreds of students ranging from kindergarten to college at Denison University use the Land Lab. It was created by students as part of an Advanced Placement Environmental Science "Take Action" project and continues to expand and evolve every year through the hard work of students. Through this new WILD School Site, students will be inspired to make a difference in wildlife conservation.

The WILD School Sites program, administered in Ohio by the Division of Wildlife, is considered an action extension of the national Project WILD program. Any educational property used by students, educators, and the local community as a place to learn about and benefit from wildlife and the environment can be certified. The sites function within the premise that every site, regardless of size and location, can provide outdoor educational opportunities that can and should be part of an integrated environmental education program. WILD School Sites that demonstrate program development and site enhancement consistent with the premises outlined in this program are eligible for certification as an official Ohio WILD School Site.

Information submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville Land Lab earns recognition from statewide program