Granville man arrested for attempted kidnapping at University Avenue Sheetz

Jul. 26—A Granville man is in custody after being accused of trying to kidnap a boy in downtown Morgantown.

According to a criminal complaint, Morgantown Police Patrolman Laneve was sent to the Sheetz on University Avenue Saturday.

Once on scene, the officer spoke with the caller who said, "a male came up and attempted to grab her son and pull him away from her by grabbing his arm and pulling the child, " the complaint said.

The woman was able to keep her son away from the man and he was then chased off by Sheetz security and a manager.

Laneve was able to get a picture of the male from Sheetz and was able to identify him as Brian Cummings, 34, of Granville.

Law enforcement was able to locate Cummings and arrested for attempted kidnapping.

Cummings is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $75, 000 bond.

