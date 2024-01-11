Granville officials: Here's what you need to know about gas aggregation program

Residents of the Village of Granville and Granville Township voted to create a natural gas aggregation program in May 2023. Eligible residents and small business owners received a letter from AEP Energy during the first week of January with natural gas aggregation information noted on the envelope. Officials of the Village and Township want to be sure residents open and review this letter to understand their options when it comes to natural gas aggregation.

At the heart of this initiative is the opportunity to secure a fixed price of $0.5315 per Ccf for natural gas supply charges, an offering that promises stability and potential savings. Through the public bidding process, Granville has partnered with AEP Energy, an Ohio-based company, as its preferred natural gas supply provider.

Bryn Bird

The key advantage of this program lies in its ability to leverage volume buying, allowing AEP Energy to procure natural gas at competitive prices. This translates to a secure price — a boon amidst fluctuating energy markets.

Much like our joint electric aggregation partnership, which has been in place since 2013, we look forward to delivering stable and preferred pricing to our residents for natural gas.

Participating in the natural gas aggregation program doesn't entail a cumbersome process. Eligible recipients will continue to receive a single monthly natural gas bill from Columbia Gas, simplifying the payment process. Even better, Columbia Gas remains the go-to for emergency or maintenance-related concerns, ensuring uninterrupted service quality.

Automatic enrollment is the default for current Columbia Gas customers, underscoring the ease of participation. To opt-out, residents and businesses are required to do so by Jan. 17 via a simple phone call or by completing and returning a form found in the letter mailed to residents. If you cannot find the mailed letter, a copy is on the village and township websites. What residents may find most attractive is the programs flexibility. There are no cancellation fees, affording residents the freedom to opt-out at any time without incurring charges. If you opt-out at this time, and you decide to opt-in later, you can also do that without fees by simply calling AEP Energy.

Granville Village Manager Herb Koehler

We want village and township residents to make an informed decision about their natural gas service and urge them not to ignore the AEP mailer. The mailer includes important opt-in and opt-out instructions and will likely answer most questions resident may have.

The natural gas aggregation program is voluntary and we want to simply be sure residents review the information and make a decision that is best for their needs. The fixed price, seamless billing, and the freedom to opt-out without penalties underscore its user-friendly approach.

While the village and township are proud of the proactive stance they took in negotiating a secure price for natural gas as a commitment to the welfare of its constituents, we believe the flexibility of the program makes it a win-win. We want to be sure residents are educated and made aware of the program before Jan. 17.

If you have specific questions, you can direct them to AEP Customer Energy Customer Care Team at 1-877-726-0214.

Bryn Bird is a Granville Township Trustee and Herb Koehler is the village manager for the Village of Granville.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville officials: What to know about gas aggregation program